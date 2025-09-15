DePIN Day 2025 will take place in Singapore on October 3

By: Incrypted
2025/09/15 20:21
  • DePIN Day 2025 is scheduled for October 3 in Singapore.
  • The event will take place during TOKEN2049.
  • Fluence and Protocol Labs will unite the global DePIN community.

On October 3, 2025, the 12th DePIN Day, an international conference dedicated to the development of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), will be held in Singapore, Guoco Midtown. The event will take place within the framework of TOKEN2049 and will bring together leading developers and companies that form the real infrastructure layer of Web3. The event team reported this to Incrypted.

According to the press release, this year’s co-organizers are Fluence and Protocol Labs, as well as partners XYO, Mawari, and Impossible Cloud Network.

According to the event’s representatives, key industry voices are expected to attend, including Tom Trowbridge and Evgeny Ponomarev (Fluence), Sam Williams (Arweave), Theo Messerer (Silencio), Neil Chatterjee (DAWN), Adam Wozney (Akash Network), and Luis Ramirez (Mawari).

The statement noted that the format will feature a full-day program, including community talks, technical panels, and discussions on the token economy, incentive mechanisms, and the future of DePIN.

Earlier this year, the conference was already held in Denver, Hong Kong, and Dubai, bringing together more than 1500 participants, the organizers said.

Meanwhile, according to the event team, in March 2025, Fluence co-founder Tom Trowbridge published the DePIN Token Economics Report, the most detailed analysis of DePIN tokenomics, covering reward models, staking mechanics, governance systems, and market dynamics.

The organizers stressed that the growth of DePINs makes such events critical for global collaboration:

More information is available on the website and the X platform.

