The post DePIN Fees Hit All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helium continues to lead the DePIN sector, gaining momentum from its partnership with the Solana Seeker phone. Decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) tokens have struggled so far in 2025, but activity in the sector continues to grow, pushing fees generated to all-time highs over the last month. The sector picked up in mid-August, boosted by a partnership between decentralized wireless provider Helium and the Solana Seeker mobile phone. As a result, Helium fee generation increased, lifting the relatively small sector’s total metrics along with it. Over the last five weeks, Helium has generated between $330,000 and $370,000 per week in fees, accounting for roughly 60% of the market’s average fee income. DePIN Fees – Artemis Terminal Geonet, Akash Network, and Hivemapper are the next largest DePin protocols by fee income, accounting for a collective $181,000, or 32% of the total fees produced over the last week. Despite the rising activity, DePIN project tokens have continued to do poorly. Leading DePIN coins from projects such as Render, Filecoin, and Helium are all down between 40% and 70% over the last year, highlighting a stark disparity between product and token performance. HNT Chart – CoinGecko Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/infrastructure/depin-fees-hit-all-time-highThe post DePIN Fees Hit All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helium continues to lead the DePIN sector, gaining momentum from its partnership with the Solana Seeker phone. Decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) tokens have struggled so far in 2025, but activity in the sector continues to grow, pushing fees generated to all-time highs over the last month. The sector picked up in mid-August, boosted by a partnership between decentralized wireless provider Helium and the Solana Seeker mobile phone. As a result, Helium fee generation increased, lifting the relatively small sector’s total metrics along with it. Over the last five weeks, Helium has generated between $330,000 and $370,000 per week in fees, accounting for roughly 60% of the market’s average fee income. DePIN Fees – Artemis Terminal Geonet, Akash Network, and Hivemapper are the next largest DePin protocols by fee income, accounting for a collective $181,000, or 32% of the total fees produced over the last week. Despite the rising activity, DePIN project tokens have continued to do poorly. Leading DePIN coins from projects such as Render, Filecoin, and Helium are all down between 40% and 70% over the last year, highlighting a stark disparity between product and token performance. HNT Chart – CoinGecko Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/infrastructure/depin-fees-hit-all-time-high

DePIN Fees Hit All-Time High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:45
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003101-0.89%
Triathon
GROW$0.0256-9.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01232+3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017063+6.27%
Helium Network Token
HNT$2.325+0.38%

Helium continues to lead the DePIN sector, gaining momentum from its partnership with the Solana Seeker phone.

Decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) tokens have struggled so far in 2025, but activity in the sector continues to grow, pushing fees generated to all-time highs over the last month.

The sector picked up in mid-August, boosted by a partnership between decentralized wireless provider Helium and the Solana Seeker mobile phone. As a result, Helium fee generation increased, lifting the relatively small sector’s total metrics along with it.

Over the last five weeks, Helium has generated between $330,000 and $370,000 per week in fees, accounting for roughly 60% of the market’s average fee income.

DePIN Fees – Artemis Terminal

Geonet, Akash Network, and Hivemapper are the next largest DePin protocols by fee income, accounting for a collective $181,000, or 32% of the total fees produced over the last week.

Despite the rising activity, DePIN project tokens have continued to do poorly. Leading DePIN coins from projects such as Render, Filecoin, and Helium are all down between 40% and 70% over the last year, highlighting a stark disparity between product and token performance.

HNT Chart – CoinGecko

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/infrastructure/depin-fees-hit-all-time-high

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Share
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules