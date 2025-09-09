DeSci Boston 2025 Unites Innovators for Open Science Revolution

DeSci Boston 2025

Location: MIT Media Lab, 75 Amherst St, United States

Date: Sat, Sep 13 – Sat, Sep 13, 2025

Time: 06:00 AM – 01:00 PM (UTC-04:00) Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada)

Event Type: Blockchain Conference

Official Website: https://www.desciboston.com/

Event Overview

DeSci Boston 2025 is bringing together scientists, patients, pharma, funders, technologists, and other stakeholders to re-envision how science is done and shared. This year, DeSci Boston is joining forces with EthBoston, SolBoston, and Boston Blockchain Week to provide a greater intersection between the research needs centered in Boston’s Academic center and the tools that can implement Open Science principles at the infrastructure level.

Why Attend?

Gain insights into the future of scientific research and sharing.

Network with leading scientists, technologists, and stakeholders in the field.

Explore collaborative opportunities with academic and blockchain innovators.

Access to discussions that bridge science and cutting-edge technology.

Key Highlights

Speakers: James Sinka, Eva You, Ellie DeSota, Cody Zheng, Freya Chen, Jailin Li, Richard T. Carback III, Erika Zhang, Monica Tsang, Dr. Gianluca De Novi, Fiona Bao, Jerry Li, Virginie Lafage, Abhishek Singh, Winnie Qiu, Jeffery Joh, Tyler Diorio, Dr. Guilherme Gatti, Brian Magierski, Jorge Cories

Panel discussions, keynote presentations, and collaborative workshops Topics Covered: Open Science principles, blockchain implementation in science, collaborative research strategies

Open Science principles, blockchain implementation in science, collaborative research strategies Special Features: Part of the Boston Blockchain Week 2025

FAQs

What is DeSci Boston 2025?

An event where stakeholders from various fields collaborate to re-envision the methodologies and sharing processes of scientific research.

When and where is it held?

Who should attend?

Scientists, research professionals, technologists, and anyone interested in the intersection of science and blockchain technology.

What topics are discussed?

Open Science principles, blockchain’s role in research, collaborative exploration of new scientific methodologies.