DeSci Seoul 2025: Shaping the Future of AI, Data, and Decentralized Science

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:17
On September 22, 2025, the AI X Data Summit by DeSci Seoul 2025 will take place in Seoul, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and researchers at the forefront of next-generation scientific innovation. The summit will explore in depth how artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain-secured data infrastructures will transform research, collaboration, and innovation.

The conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions by world-class speakers, structured around five core sessions.

The first panel, “DeSci × AI”, will examine how AI can be applied across scientific domains such as protocol design, lab automation, real-time hypothesis generation, and open lab robotics. The second panel, “Biohacking & Longevity,” will focus on breakthroughs in life extension research, new collaborative models in the longevity field, and decentralized funding mechanisms that can support them.

The third panel, “Healthcare, AI, Web3,” will address the pressing challenges of secure and privacy-preserving data sharing, interoperability, and finding the balance between openness and patient rights. The fourth panel, “Funding DeSci and DeAI Projects in Web3,” will contrast traditional funding structures with Web3-based models, exploring decentralized grants, IP-NFTs, and strategies for long-term revenue sustainability.

Finally, the fifth panel, “Web3 Approach for AI Development and Infrastructure,” will look ahead to how foundational Web3 principles—Layer 1 blockchains, DAO governance, on-chain data verification, and censorship resistance—will shape the development of resilient and decentralized AI infrastructures.

Beyond a traditional academic conference, DeSci Seoul 2025 aims to open a new scientific paradigm built on data sovereignty, AI integration, and community governance. The event is expected to provide researchers, innovators, and investors in fields such as healthcare, longevity, AI, blockchain development, and decentralized funding with practical solutions and opportunities for collaboration.

As AI, data infrastructures, and decentralized science emerge as some of the most dynamic and influential sectors in the global blockchain industry, this summit is set to position Korea at the forefront of the trend and reinforce its role as a thought leader in the space.

The event is co-hosted by Hippo Protocol and AuraSci, with sponsorship from Avinasi Labs, Bio Protocol, Pundi AI, Gonka, Accelerate Foundation, Blockchain for Good Alliance, Hetu Protocol, and dLife, amplifying its global impact.

Event Information

 Disclaimer: This is an Event Partner post and should not be treated as news/advice.

