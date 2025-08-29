DeSoc Raises Over $10 Million, Cardano And Dogecoin Investors Bet Big $SOCS

The best time to buy crypto is when it is still in its presale stage. Crypto investors know this; that’s why there are huge investments in presale this July. The market is packed with new tokens; however, only a few stand out.
DeSoc is one of them, and it is arguably a top crypto to invest in this year. It’s rising faster than both BlockDAG and Litechain AI, and for good reason. Before you spend your hard-earned dollars as the month comes to an end, here’s what you need to know.
DeSoc is Real and Working
DeSoc is a social crypto platform. It lets people post once and reach every platform. One post can go to Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook, and more. You don’t need to start from scratch each time. It helps you stay in control of your content. That’s not all, you also get paid for views, shares, and tips.
The $SOCS token drives the system. It’s used for tipping, rewards, ads, and access. More than 1.3 billion tokens have been sold. Over $10 million raised. This amazing milestone is not just a result of hype; rather, it proves that people believe in it.
Why are Buyers Picking DeSoc?
The number one reason why people seem to like DeSoc is the fact that using it is simple. Another reason that drives adoption is the fact that it rewards users for sharing content. You don’t need to be a coder. You just need to post.
Exciting, right? You are not the only one who’s in love with this platform. Here are key facts you need to know:
- Presale live now
- Token: $SOCS
- Supply: 3 billion
- Over 50,000 wallets
- Smart contract audited
- $250,000 giveaway running
Buyers like real tools. They want real growth. DeSoc gives them both. It is no surprise that most experts believe that it is a top crypto to invest in this year.
BlockDAG Talks Big, But Delivers Little
BlockDAG says it will change how crypto networks run. It talks about new speeds and designs. But that’s all it is, just talk. There is no working platform, no live tool, and no proof of concept. Its presale numbers are strong. However, most of that comes from paid ads and promises.
Buyers are starting to ask questions, like where the product is and when it will launch. Right now, DeSoc is ahead. It’s live and boasts of paying users. It matters more than tech talk and promises others make.
Litechain AI Pushes AI Hype, But It’s Still Empty
Litechain AI says it mixes blockchain with smart tools. It wants to bring AI into crypto. That sounds fresh. But again, no working product.
Its site lists plans. But plans don’t build value. Use does. AI can be useful. But crypto buyers want proof before they invest. Litechain doesn’t have that yet.
DeSoc Takes the Lead This Month
Of all presales in July, DeSoc feels the most legitimate. It’s functioning and active, with early investors seeing substantial gains. Early buyers have seen an increase of over 100%, and more growth is anticipated as August approaches.
Discover the future of decentralized social infrastructure with DeSoc. Explore the project and join the SOCS token presale here:
Website: https://desoc.space
Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/29/desoc-raises-over-10-million-cardano-and-dogecoin-investors-bet-big-socs/