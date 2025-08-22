Despite Dogecoin’s Rally And Shiba Inu’s Burn, Avalon X Steals Market Spotlight With RWA Ecosystem

Crypto News

The cryptocurrency universe in 2025 is marked by converging narratives.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) keep attracting retail speculation based on token burns, and memes but they are destined for short-term price fluctuations.

Avalon X (AVLX) is placing real estate on the blockchain. Operating within the $379 trillion world real estate economy — tens of thousands of times larger than meme coin trade — Avalon X is enabling access to the luxury real estate market, global liquidity, and actual utility via perks such as discounted stays.

Meme Coins Grab Attention: DOGE & SHIB

Dogecoin’s upsurge and Shiba Inu’s ongoing burns demonstrate the persistent desire for community-driven tokens. Dogecoin price was quoted at $0.2135, down 0.62%, with a market cap of $32.15 billion and daily volume of $3.33 billion, up 17.95%.

Source: Tradingview/Dogecoin

Shiba Inu price traded at $0.00001230, down 11.91%, with a market cap of $7.24 billion and daily volume of $206.49 million, up 10.46%. Their price actions are what generate interest, but they are largely isolated from real-world assets.

Source: Tradingview/ShibaInu

DOGE’s network remains focused on tipping culture and microtransactions, while SHIB’s deflationary burns reduce supply without introducing tangible investor rewards.

Dogecoin’s surge and Shiba Inu’s ongoing burns reflect the long-term interest in community coins. Their price movements generate hype but are to a significant degree decoupled from worldly assets.

DOGE’s network remains focused on microtransactions and tipping culture, with SHIB’s deflationary burns reducing supply without providing tangible investor rewards. The coins are thrilling, but the underlying value is speculative and exposes investors to wild fluctuations.

Avalon X: Real Estate-Backed Cryptocurrency

Avalon X brings legitimacy and structure uncommon in meme coin circles. Backed by Grupo Avalon, a developer with $103 million in closed sales, $548 million in in-progress developments, and $385 million in its in-progress development pipeline, Avalon X (AVLX) finds security in a pipeline of projects drawing closer to $1 billion in Dominican Republic real estate developments.

Unlike DOGE or SHIB, Avalon X tokens will not only enable trade value but also enable access to the luxury real estate market, global liquidity, and actual utility via perks such as discounted stays. Investors gain luxury lodging access, lifetime offers, and opportunities to win totally deeded townhouses. This earth-based utility sets Avalon X apart from market speculation.

Avalon X has a $1 million AVLX token giveaway and an auditable townhouse raffle in the Dominican Republic, trackable on the blockchain.

From Presale to Deflation: Avalon X’s Tokenomics for Sustainable Growth

Avalon X tokenomics prioritize long-term value and scarcity:

60% reserved for presale

15% reserved for staking rewards

7% for burn mechanisms

Everything else is for liquidity, partnerships, and expansion of the ecosystem

This kind of structure encourages holding, staking, and deflationary pressure, making AVLX not only a meme token but ensuring that it appreciates in sync with real-world asset deployment.

Real-World Asset Access & Investor Value

Avalon X marks a wider movement in 2025: investors are more eager than ever for ventures that bridge digital tokens with physical, real-world utility. Real estate, lifestyle value, and natural scarcity unite to make AVLX an attractive choice amidst a speculative meme-saturated market.

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to attract attention through hype alone, Avalon X offers measurable asset-backed value with growth potential.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article