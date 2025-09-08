Despite Trade Deadline Tear-Down, Diamondbacks Still In Playoff Hunt

Veteran Corbin Carroll (7) and new regular Blaze Alexander have played a part in the Diamondbacks’ resurgence. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded both corner infielders, including the NL’s leading home run hitter, and their most efficient pitcher at the July 31 trade deadline. Somehow it made them better.

The Diamondbacks, built for this season, have rebuilt themselves into a contender, although they still a steep climb.

The D-Backs are 21-14 since dealing third baseman Eugenio Suarez, first baseman Josh Naylor, starter Merrill Kelly and two other potential free agents at the deadline, with the third-most victories in the majors.

They have climbed to within 4 1/2 games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card position with a new-old cast that includes one of the best top-of-the-order lineups in the majors, a return to form of Zac Gallen, and newcomers who have stepped in when given the opportunity.

Nos. 1-3 hitters Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll have been the driving force for an offense that has thrived even after the losses of Suarez and Naylor, and only the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies can rival the production from their top three.

The D-Backs rank third in the NL with 711 runs and are on pace to break 800 after leading the majors with 886 runs a year ago, even after defensive lapses led to a disappointing 7-4 loss to Boston on Sunday, when they could not hold a 3-1 lead.

Perdomo has taken his game to the next level this season, Marte has been consistent after missing a month with a left hamstring injury, and Carroll has regained his rookie power/speed levels.

Carroll has a career-high 30 homers, and he is within a stolen base spree of his first 30-30 season. He has 25 steals. Soto, Lindor and Pete Crow-Armstrong are all closing in on 30-30, too.

“They are the common denominators of everything that is going on,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Perdomo has career highs in homers (17) and stolen bases (24) and leads major league shortstops with 91 RBIs in his fourth full season, 11 more than the Reds’ more publicized Elly De La Cruz. Perdomo also leads NL shortstop with an .834 OPS, and his 89 walks lead the majors at his position.

“Perdomo having an unbelievable year … did we think it would happen as fast as it has, probably not,” Lovullo said. “He has great bat to ball skills and he knew the strike zone, and I thought at some time this was going to be who he was would be who he was.

“Marte and Carroll continue to drive this machine, and everyone else is picking up on that.”

The D-backs inserted the bouncy Blaze Alexander at third base when Suarez was traded, and Alexander has played all 33 games since while showing a highlight-reel flair in the infield and outfield.

Alexander has seven homers, 18 RBIs and an .864 OPS in that short sample size while also contributing at second base and the outfield.

He made a diving catch in his first career start in center field Monday, threw a runner out a home attempting to score from second in his third career start there Friday, and made a leaping catch to take a homer away from Alex Bergman while playing left on Saturday. His third career inning there.

“The tools aren’t the only thing that is allowing him to have success,” Lovullo said. “That he’s going out there and playing the game at a high level because he is understanding what his role is, understanding what the at-bat is asking for, and understanding what it means to play above-average defense.”

Gallen, the one free agent-to-be that the D-Backs did not trade at the deadline, has recovered the form that made him a top five finisher in the NY Cy Young award balloting in 2022-23.

He is 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA since the deadline, showing potential suitors that he is worthy of a long-term deal in the offseason after pitching to a 5.60 ERA in his first 22 starts.

Left-handed reliever Andrew Saalfrank has stepped into a high leverage role in the last few weeks for a bullpen in need of arms after the early-season loss of closers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk and the deadline trade that sent Shelby Miller to Milwaukee.

Saalfrank had his first three career saves in the last three weeks and is holding opponents to a .186 batting average.

Andrew Saalfrank has thrived in a late-inning bullpen role. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

General manager Mike Hazen addressed the D-Backs in the clubhouse after the deadline deals, and Saalfrank said the message – to concdentrate on the present but also play for the future – resonated with the group.

“Obviously baseball is a team game, but ultimately it comes down to a bunch of individual guys doing their specific job in the moment,” Saalfrank said. “That’s been the mindset.”

It has moved the D-Backs into playoff contention, albeit with not much margin for error.

“Obviously we’ve put ourselves in a position, it is not favorable right now, but again to still be playing meaningful baseball is awesome,” Carroll said. “We just want to keep going.”