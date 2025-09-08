Despite Trade Deadline Tear-Down, Diamondbacks Still In Playoff Hunt

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:43
DAR Open Network
D$0.03187+1.75%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.39+0.79%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0301+5.40%
FORM
FORM$3.9911+7.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11406+2.03%

Veteran Corbin Carroll (7) and new regular Blaze Alexander have played a part in the Diamondbacks’ resurgence. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded both corner infielders, including the NL’s leading home run hitter, and their most efficient pitcher at the July 31 trade deadline. Somehow it made them better.

The Diamondbacks, built for this season, have rebuilt themselves into a contender, although they still a steep climb.

The D-Backs are 21-14 since dealing third baseman Eugenio Suarez, first baseman Josh Naylor, starter Merrill Kelly and two other potential free agents at the deadline, with the third-most victories in the majors.

They have climbed to within 4 1/2 games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card position with a new-old cast that includes one of the best top-of-the-order lineups in the majors, a return to form of Zac Gallen, and newcomers who have stepped in when given the opportunity.

Nos. 1-3 hitters Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll have been the driving force for an offense that has thrived even after the losses of Suarez and Naylor, and only the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies can rival the production from their top three.

The D-Backs rank third in the NL with 711 runs and are on pace to break 800 after leading the majors with 886 runs a year ago, even after defensive lapses led to a disappointing 7-4 loss to Boston on Sunday, when they could not hold a 3-1 lead.

Perdomo has taken his game to the next level this season, Marte has been consistent after missing a month with a left hamstring injury, and Carroll has regained his rookie power/speed levels.

Carroll has a career-high 30 homers, and he is within a stolen base spree of his first 30-30 season. He has 25 steals. Soto, Lindor and Pete Crow-Armstrong are all closing in on 30-30, too.

“They are the common denominators of everything that is going on,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Perdomo has career highs in homers (17) and stolen bases (24) and leads major league shortstops with 91 RBIs in his fourth full season, 11 more than the Reds’ more publicized Elly De La Cruz. Perdomo also leads NL shortstop with an .834 OPS, and his 89 walks lead the majors at his position.

“Perdomo having an unbelievable year … did we think it would happen as fast as it has, probably not,” Lovullo said. “He has great bat to ball skills and he knew the strike zone, and I thought at some time this was going to be who he was would be who he was.

“Marte and Carroll continue to drive this machine, and everyone else is picking up on that.”

The D-backs inserted the bouncy Blaze Alexander at third base when Suarez was traded, and Alexander has played all 33 games since while showing a highlight-reel flair in the infield and outfield.

Alexander has seven homers, 18 RBIs and an .864 OPS in that short sample size while also contributing at second base and the outfield.

He made a diving catch in his first career start in center field Monday, threw a runner out a home attempting to score from second in his third career start there Friday, and made a leaping catch to take a homer away from Alex Bergman while playing left on Saturday. His third career inning there.

“The tools aren’t the only thing that is allowing him to have success,” Lovullo said. “That he’s going out there and playing the game at a high level because he is understanding what his role is, understanding what the at-bat is asking for, and understanding what it means to play above-average defense.”

Gallen, the one free agent-to-be that the D-Backs did not trade at the deadline, has recovered the form that made him a top five finisher in the NY Cy Young award balloting in 2022-23.

He is 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA since the deadline, showing potential suitors that he is worthy of a long-term deal in the offseason after pitching to a 5.60 ERA in his first 22 starts.

Left-handed reliever Andrew Saalfrank has stepped into a high leverage role in the last few weeks for a bullpen in need of arms after the early-season loss of closers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk and the deadline trade that sent Shelby Miller to Milwaukee.

Saalfrank had his first three career saves in the last three weeks and is holding opponents to a .186 batting average.

Andrew Saalfrank has thrived in a late-inning bullpen role. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

General manager Mike Hazen addressed the D-Backs in the clubhouse after the deadline deals, and Saalfrank said the message – to concdentrate on the present but also play for the future – resonated with the group.

“Obviously baseball is a team game, but ultimately it comes down to a bunch of individual guys doing their specific job in the moment,” Saalfrank said. “That’s been the mindset.”

It has moved the D-Backs into playoff contention, albeit with not much margin for error.

“Obviously we’ve put ourselves in a position, it is not favorable right now, but again to still be playing meaningful baseball is awesome,” Carroll said. “We just want to keep going.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackmagruder/2025/09/07/despite-trade-deadline-tear-down-diamondbacks-still-in-playoff-hunt/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001249+1.29%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001863+16.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01282+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Situation can turn around pretty quickly, but Bitcoin's inability to retrace might push Shiba Inu and Ethereum down
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001249+1.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,158.95+0.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03584+0.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 08:01
Share
Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not comment on whether his profile change was intended as an endorsement, the effect was immediate. Data on CoinGecko highlights liquidity and trading volumes in PHNIX spiked as retail traders rushed to buy in. This phenomenon suggests a broader theme in crypto markets, where meme coins become a shilling point for speculative liquidity. “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto,” Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun said during Token2049. Personality-driven actions, memes, and cultural signals can often overshadow fundamentals in the short term. Nonetheless, Musk-related rallies have historically fizzled after initial euphoria, often leaving latecomers exposed. This suggests the PHNIX price could suffer a similar pattern unless a subsequent fundamental event or announcement presents.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197745-7.13%
SUN
SUN$0.021023+2.65%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07653+1.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:38
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

China's $1.3T market rally casts shadow on PBOC rate cuts