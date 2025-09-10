Destiny 2’s ‘Ash And Iron’ Is A Disaster

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:40
MemeCore
M$1.96223-0.35%
Threshold
T$0.01656+1.34%
Waves
WAVES$1.1312+1.28%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Portal
PORTAL$0.046+7.52%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1864--%

While I am no stranger to hyperbole, I don’t think I’m overstating the recent launch of Destiny 2’s Ash and Iron “Major Update,” something that is now meant to pass the time between a six month wait between expansions, now that we don’t have actual seasons.

Just minutes after a preview of the next expansion, Renegades, actually looked pretty fantastic, the balloon popped when Ash and Iron launched and it was a disaster on every level.

The bugs came fast and furious, and early ones like seven kills ending Crucible games or the new activity being softlocked because everyone died between zones were at least fixed fast. But there are a wide range of both broken skills and weapons (go try out Sturm), and some promised updates or nerf reversions don’t seem to have happened at all. Every half an hour it feels like some new bug is found.

The worst issue is that The Portal, with changes meant to speed up progression, allegedly, launched giving everyone less powerful drops, making the new power climb ridiculous. This is in fact a bug, but we don’t have a timeline on a fix.

But for me, the main issue is not bugs. All these could be fixed and this is still just a terrible update all around.

The new activity of Ash and Iron is Reclaim, an exceptionally dull event that throws you into various Cosmodrome areas and a few reprised, very small Plaguelands zones, stripped of SIVA and their SIVA-infected enemies. It’s like showing up to a birthday party and it’s just a bunch of chairs around a table with no cake or presents.

In Reclaim you have Nether-lite objectives around the map, 70% of which are some variant of waiting out three waves of spawning enemies to insert some balls somewhere or throw balls at immune shields (this has already bugged out more than a few times for me). This ends in a boss fight that has a mechanic that has things like three player random teams trying to match a sequence of disappearing Vex blobs like it’s a Bop-It, and naturally it all goes to hell when everyone keeps shooting random stuff with no way to yell at them to stop. It’s awful, start to finish. I’ve played this three times. I’m done. I’m not kidding, and I’ve never bailed on an activity so quickly.

But one other thing Reclaim does is show just how awful the Portal system is. You can’t just show up, launch this activity, matchmake and get new loot. Because of the Portal and new power gain and Tier hunting, at my level (405), you arrive and are immediately thrown into a Grandmaster version, where you need to stack terrible modifiers to get to anything approaching a worthwhile drop to the point where you’re -30 or -40 under power which is deeply unfun. And customizable Grandmaster isn’t matchmade, so you have to go to Fireteam Finder every single time and make a listing. It’s absolutely insane this is how a brand new activity launches now.

Not that Destiny was in the best state before this, but this update is one of the worst I can remember in years. We’ve had underwhelming activities launch before, but at least you could easily play those activities, matchmake, without a stupidly oppressive power level and consistently get new loot you want rather than wading through a diluted pool.

The problem with Destiny now is The Portal, and what the Portal represents, a never-ending power climb that uses 95% old content and is a recursive loop that has become nearly the entirety of the game. Again, I’m hoping an expansion like Renegades can at least be a positive new addition to the game, but for now? Yikes. Just yikes.

(Bonus complaint: Eververse is now getting actively offensive with the amount of stuff it’s adding, and it feels like these Major Updates are mainly about the store itself. There are going to be four new armor ornament sets in the store over these three months, plus one on the premium track of the new battle pass. This joins lots of new individual ornaments and other cosmetics and on top of all of this, Bright Dust prices for armor have gone up as Bungie tries to drain those reserves. The icing on the cake is that one of the paid sets is Taken armor that players have longed to earn for years, with a separate pricey bundle that has a Taken shader. A cosmetic knife through the heart).

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/10/destiny-2s-ash-and-iron-is-a-disaster/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF