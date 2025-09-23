Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin and gold could both appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030. Analysts believe digital assets will grow in finance, but will not replace the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin (BTC) may one day sit beside gold on central bank balance sheets, according to new research from Deutsche Bank. The bank says both [...]]]>Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin and gold could both appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030. Analysts believe digital assets will grow in finance, but will not replace the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin (BTC) may one day sit beside gold on central bank balance sheets, according to new research from Deutsche Bank. The bank says both [...]]]>

Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin and Gold Could Share Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 20:13
  • Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin and gold could both appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030.
  • Analysts believe digital assets will grow in finance, but will not replace the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) may one day sit beside gold on central bank balance sheets, according to new research from Deutsche Bank. The bank says both assets could become regular tools for financial security by the end of the decade.

Bitcoin Finds Wider Acceptance

Deutsche Bank’s report explained that Bitcoin has moved beyond its early years of sharp fluctuations. The launch of exchange-traded funds provided digital currency with greater access to large investors, which has helped stabilize its price fluctuations. 

It is worth noting that the financial institution anticipates the trend to persist as financial regulations become clearer and more capital flows into the market. In addition, analysts say the current rise in Bitcoin looks stronger than past rallies that were based only on speculation. 

According to the update, they compare its path to gold, which also faced doubt in its early days before central banks adopted it as a trusted reserve. As highlighted in our previous article, Bitcoin, often called digital gold, now appears to be taking a similar route as its market grows and its image improves.

Even with these changes, Deutsche Bank stresses that Bitcoin will not replace the U.S. dollar. Governments, the report says, will make sure that national currencies keep their role at the center of global finance. Digital assets may play a part, but they will not take away the power of traditional money. 

More importantly, the analysts added that people will continue to seek options outside the traditional system, which is why Bitcoin and other digital assets are unlikely to disappear. Interestingly, Bitcoin continues to gain wider acceptance.

CNF reported that Santander’s digital bank has launched cryptocurrency trading in Germany.  According to the update, the new service includes major assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, allowing customers to buy, sell, and hold them directly through the platform.

Gold and Bitcoin Seen as Partners

Rather than standing as rivals, Deutsche Bank views gold and Bitcoin as partners. Both can provide protection when political or economic risks rise. Gold has been used for this purpose for centuries. Bitcoin, on the other hand, offers a newer form of security and adds another layer of diversity for those looking to spread their reserves.

The report noted that history often repeats itself. Gold faced many doubts before it became widely trusted. Bitcoin may be going through the same test, but the acceptance of institutions and the growth of markets could push it further into the mainstream.

If central banks begin to hold both assets together, it would mark an important change in reserve management. Instead of choosing one over the other, they could use both as tools to reduce risk. This would place Bitcoin alongside gold as part of a modern approach to financial security.

Deutsche Bank’s research makes clear that while Bitcoin will not replace the dollar, it has a growing role in global finance. The coming years may show how far it can go, and whether central banks are ready to treat it as more than just a speculative bet.

]]>
