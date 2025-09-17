Deutsche Bank raises gold price forecast to $4,000 next year

PANews reported on September 17 that Deutsche Bank raised its gold price forecast for next year on Monday, expecting an average price of $4,000 per ounce, higher than the previous $3,700.
The bank said a favorable foreign exchange and interest rate environment could drive further gains in gold prices. Deutsche Bank also raised its silver price forecast for 2026 to $45 an ounce, up from its previous estimate of $40.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.