Deutsche Bank reports Q3 net profit of €1.56 billion, up 7% from last year

Deutsche Bank reported third‑quarter net profit of €1.56 billion, a 7% increase from the same quarter a year earlier. Profit before tax in the quarter reached €2.4 billion, which the bank said is a record for a third quarter, rising 8% year on year.

If last year’s benefit from the partial release of Postbank litigation provisions is removed, Deutsche Bank’s pre‑tax profit would have been 34% higher.

Net revenues in the quarter were €8.0 billion, up 7%, while post‑tax profit came in at €1.8 billion, up 9% from the prior year. Provision for credit losses fell 16% to €417 million.

The bank reported a post‑tax return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 10.7% and a cost/income ratio of 64.4% for the quarter.

For the first nine months of 2025, Deutsche reported profit before tax of €7.7 billion, which is an increase of 64% compared with the first nine months of 2024, or 36% higher after adjusting for Postbank‑related effects.

Net profit for the period rose 76% to €5.6 billion. Net revenues in the nine‑month period were €24.4 billion, up 7%, aligned with the full‑year target of around €32 billion, while Deutsche’s net inflows across the Private Bank and Asset Management totaled €66 billion.

The bank reported RoTE of 10.9% during the period and a cost/income ratio of 63.0%, consistent with the full‑year targets of above 10% RoTE and below 65% cost/income.

Growth recorded across all business segments

All four of Deutsche’s main business units delivered double‑digit year‑on‑year growth in profit for the first nine months of 2025.

The Corporate Bank reported €2.0 billion profit before tax, up 16%, with RoTE of 16.0% and cost/income ratio of 62%. The Investment Bank posted €3.3 billion in pre‑tax profit, up 18%, with RoTE of 12.5% and a cost/income ratio of 55%.

Deutsche’s “Private Bank” reported €1.8 billion profit before tax, up 71%, with RoTE of 10.5% and a cost/income ratio of 70%, and delivered a record quarterly RoTE of 12.6% in the third quarter.

Asset Management recorded €666 million in pre‑tax profit, up 48%, with RoTE of 25.4% and a cost/income ratio of 61%.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter were €5.2 billion, up 9% year on year, reflecting the fact that the Postbank litigation provision release did not recur.

Deutsche’s adjusted costs, excluding litigation and other nonoperating items, were €5.0 billion, flat compared with last year.

Across the first nine months, Deutsche’s noninterest expenses decreased 8% to €15.4 billion, while adjusted costs were stable at €15.2 billion. Provision for credit losses over the nine‑month period fell 7% to €1.3 billion.

Capital ratios, shareholder distributions, and strategy progress

Deutsche’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased to 14.5%, compared with 14.2% in the prior quarter and 13.8% in the same quarter last year.

The bank expects €2.3 billion in shareholder distributions in 2025, which is around 50% higher than 2024, supported by completion of the second share repurchase program. The bank stated that it is on pace to return over €8 billion to shareholders between 2022 and 2026.

Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing said the bank delivered record profits in both the quarter and the first nine months of 2025, adding that the institution is, in his words, “on track to deliver on our 2025 financial targets” and continues to build “firm foundations for the next phase of our strategy journey.”

The bank reported progress in its Global Hausbank strategy. Revenue growth over the last twelve months registered a 6.0% compound annual growth rate, which is within the raised target range of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Christian’s assets under management across the Private Bank and Asset Management increased €140 billion over the past year, supported partly by net inflows of €66 billion.

On operational efficiency, cumulative savings tied to the bank’s €2.5 billion efficiency program reached €2.4 billion, representing about 95% of the expected total.

And Christian’s capital efficiency measures delivered €30 billion in risk‑weighted asset benefits by the end of the second quarter, the high end of the €25‑30 billion year‑end target range, with additional reductions still being pursued in the fourth quarter.

