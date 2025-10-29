Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello launch staked Bittensor ETP

Deutsche Digital Assets has teamed up with Safello to list a new Bittensor exchange traded product.

The Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP offers regulated exposure to Bittensor’s TAO token with staking rewards.

Safello’s crypto ETP goes live on SIX Swiss Exchange, one of Europe’s top crypto ETP venues.

German crypto and digital asset manager Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA) and Nordic cryptocurrency exchange Safello have announced the launch of the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP.

The launch comes as the crypto industry welcomes a growing number of digital asset-related products across the market, including the Bitcoin ETP by BlackRock.

Meanwhile, Bittensor continues to attract attention as a top decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) project.

Developments around AI, including from Big Tech giants Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta, have often pushed TAO and other AI tokens into the limelight.

Staked Bittensor ETP lists on SIX Swiss exchange

Frankfurt-based DDA, a pioneer in crypto exchange-traded products since 2017, announced the new product on October 29, 2025.

The ETP is a collaboration with Safello and brings a physically backed Bittensor ETP to the expanding market.

The product tracks the Kaiko Safello Staked Bittensor Index (KSSTAO) and is domiciled in Liechtenstein.

Trading under ticker STAO (ISIN: DE000A4APQY4) on SIX is slated to commence to enhance seamless buying and selling during standard market hours.

Moreover, the ETP is fully secured in cold storage by regulated custodian BitGo Europe GmbH and holds 100% physical TAO reserves.

What it means for investors

Investors are to benefit from total returns encompassing TAO’s price appreciation plus staking yields, automatically reinvested into the net asset value (NAV).

With a competitive total expense ratio (TER) of 1.49%, it provides an accumulating income structure, ideal for portfolio diversification amid rising interest in AI-driven blockchain assets.

Maximilian Lautenschläger, CEO and founder of DDA, emphasized the strategic fit:

Unlocking decentralized AI

Bittensor (TAO) is currently trading at $425 and powers a groundbreaking peer-to-peer network, incentivizing collaborative machine learning.

Participants contribute data, models, and compute power for tasks like image recognition, fraud detection, and protein structure prediction, earning TAO rewards in a proof-of-stake ecosystem.

With a market cap exceeding $4.3 billion, Bittensor exemplifies the fusion of blockchain and AI, positioning it as a high-growth asset in the evolving digital economy.

Safello CEO Emelie Moritz commented,

Bittensor price reached highs of $457 on Oct. 29, but its all-time high is $767, which it hit back in April 2024.

