The post Development in Claim That Would Significantly Impact the Market if Realized for Tether: Two More Companies in Talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Bloomberg, SoftBank and ARK are in talks to participate in Tether’s major funding round. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation. If successful, the deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable private companies, in the same league as companies like OpenAI and SpaceX. The company aims to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, equivalent to about 3% of the company’s total valuation. The talks are still in the early stages. The company’s closest competitor, Circle, has a market capitalization of around $30 billion. Tether’s USDT, with a market capitalization of $172 billion, is the world’s largest stablecoin. Circle’s USDC, with a market capitalization of around $74 billion, comes in second. Circle, currently listed on the NYSE, has gained 51% in the last six months. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/development-in-claim-that-would-significantly-impact-the-market-if-realized-for-tether-two-more-companies-in-talks/The post Development in Claim That Would Significantly Impact the Market if Realized for Tether: Two More Companies in Talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Bloomberg, SoftBank and ARK are in talks to participate in Tether’s major funding round. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation. If successful, the deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable private companies, in the same league as companies like OpenAI and SpaceX. The company aims to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, equivalent to about 3% of the company’s total valuation. The talks are still in the early stages. The company’s closest competitor, Circle, has a market capitalization of around $30 billion. Tether’s USDT, with a market capitalization of $172 billion, is the world’s largest stablecoin. Circle’s USDC, with a market capitalization of around $74 billion, comes in second. Circle, currently listed on the NYSE, has gained 51% in the last six months. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/development-in-claim-that-would-significantly-impact-the-market-if-realized-for-tether-two-more-companies-in-talks/

Development in Claim That Would Significantly Impact the Market if Realized for Tether: Two More Companies in Talks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:36
Moonveil
MORE$0.0746+1.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013174-22.32%
ARK
ARK$0.4199+3.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.12312+2.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971+2.95%

According to Bloomberg, SoftBank and ARK are in talks to participate in Tether’s major funding round.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation.

If successful, the deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable private companies, in the same league as companies like OpenAI and SpaceX. The company aims to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, equivalent to about 3% of the company’s total valuation.

The talks are still in the early stages. The company’s closest competitor, Circle, has a market capitalization of around $30 billion. Tether’s USDT, with a market capitalization of $172 billion, is the world’s largest stablecoin. Circle’s USDC, with a market capitalization of around $74 billion, comes in second.

Circle, currently listed on the NYSE, has gained 51% in the last six months.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/development-in-claim-that-would-significantly-impact-the-market-if-realized-for-tether-two-more-companies-in-talks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.443+3.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179+4.06%
MetYa
MET$0.2278-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4195+2.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

The post Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard evaluates allowing client investment in third-party crypto ETFs. Demand and regulatory shifts drive firm’s consideration. No official Vanguard statement or action. Vanguard is reportedly exploring options to allow client investments in select cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform, reflecting growing demand and a shifting regulatory climate. This move underscores the increasing institutional acceptance of digital assets, potentially impacting market dynamics and asset inflows similar to past ETF introductions. Historical Context and Expert Insights on Market Impact The change could broaden access to crypto markets for Vanguard clients, aligning the company with competitors who have already integrated digital assets. However, the timeline and specific products involved remain uncertain. Market reactions remain quiet in absence of an official statement from Vanguard’s CEO or executives. Yet, financial markets anticipate potential impacts on large-cap tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if Vanguard follows similar pathways as other firms. As noted by Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, “Vanguard will not copy competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs,” but did not rule out platform access to third-party offerings. Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s price at $109,880.31, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion as of September 26, 2025. Bitcoin dominates the market at 57.76%, despite a 4.82% dip over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume amounted to $61.61 billion, marking an 11.66% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:55 UTC on…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013179-22.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1112+2.39%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000895+3.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:46
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now