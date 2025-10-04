ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Devious Mind Games Expected Once We Attain AGI And AI Superintelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can we deal with AI and AGI that opts to play mind games with humans? getty In today’s column, I examine the worrisome likelihood that advanced AI, such as the potential attainment of artificial general intelligence (AGI), will opt to play mind games that demonstrably impact humans. You undoubtedly already have a visceral understanding of what is meant by referring to mind games. People try to undertake mind games or head games with other people by psychologically aiming to rile up or disturb their fellow humans. Sometimes this is a one-sided activity, whereby one person does such acts to another person. In other cases, it turns into a mutual battle of wits that entails each person seeking to mind game the other. Will AGI play mind games with humanity, and if so, will it be mainly one-sided or mutually incurred? Let’s talk about it. This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Heading Toward AGI And ASI First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion. There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI). AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my… The post Devious Mind Games Expected Once We Attain AGI And AI Superintelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can we deal with AI and AGI that opts to play mind games with humans? getty In today’s column, I examine the worrisome likelihood that advanced AI, such as the potential attainment of artificial general intelligence (AGI), will opt to play mind games that demonstrably impact humans. You undoubtedly already have a visceral understanding of what is meant by referring to mind games. People try to undertake mind games or head games with other people by psychologically aiming to rile up or disturb their fellow humans. Sometimes this is a one-sided activity, whereby one person does such acts to another person. In other cases, it turns into a mutual battle of wits that entails each person seeking to mind game the other. Will AGI play mind games with humanity, and if so, will it be mainly one-sided or mutually incurred? Let’s talk about it. This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Heading Toward AGI And ASI First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion. There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI). AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my…

Devious Mind Games Expected Once We Attain AGI And AI Superintelligence

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 16:10
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0002511-4.08%
Delysium
AGI$0.02486-9.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05906-8.64%
COM
COM$0.005184-0.40%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02196-4.52%

Can we deal with AI and AGI that opts to play mind games with humans?

getty

In today’s column, I examine the worrisome likelihood that advanced AI, such as the potential attainment of artificial general intelligence (AGI), will opt to play mind games that demonstrably impact humans. You undoubtedly already have a visceral understanding of what is meant by referring to mind games. People try to undertake mind games or head games with other people by psychologically aiming to rile up or disturb their fellow humans. Sometimes this is a one-sided activity, whereby one person does such acts to another person. In other cases, it turns into a mutual battle of wits that entails each person seeking to mind game the other.

Will AGI play mind games with humanity, and if so, will it be mainly one-sided or mutually incurred?

Let’s talk about it.

This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here).

Heading Toward AGI And ASI

First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion.

There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI).

AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my analysis at the link here.

We have not yet attained AGI.

In fact, it is unknown whether we will reach AGI, or that maybe AGI will be achievable in decades or perhaps centuries from now. The AGI attainment dates that are floating around are wildly varying and wildly unsubstantiated by any credible evidence or ironclad logic. ASI is even more beyond the pale when it comes to where we are currently with conventional AI.

AGI Playing Mind Games With Us

There seems little doubt that AGI will assuredly play mind games with humans.

The basis for believing that brazen assertion is due to the definitional fact that AGI will be operating on the same level as humans, and we already know that humans play mind games with each other. Logically, there will be an inherent tendency incorporated into AGI that has the propensity for playing mind games. This will be a surefire mimicry of what humans do.

A bigger question is the degree to which AGI might opt to play mind games.

For example, if AI makers have data trained AGI to avoid playing mind games, then presumably there is a lessened chance that AGI will perform those sneaky acts. It seems doubtful that AI makers can eliminate entirely the AGI inclination to play mind games. Instead, AGI will be computationally reluctant to employ those acts but still able to proceed when preferred.

Why would AGI lean into the mind games gambit?

There are four major instigations:

  • (1) AGI mind gaming as a manipulation.
  • (2) AGI mind gaming as a form of entertainment.
  • (3) AGI mind gaming as an unplanned emergent behavior.
  • (4) AGI mind gaming as a head-to-head tit-for-tat.

Let’s do some unpacking on each of those provocations.

AGI Mind Gaming As Manipulation

The most prevalent reason for AGI playing mind games will be as a means of manipulating humans. This is not necessarily done solely for nefarious purposes. AGI might be trying to use a psychological ploy that is intended to benefit someone. That being said, a fundamental argument can be made that it is wrong to use mind games even if the intention and outcome are for upright reasons.

Why might AGI seek to manipulate a person?

It could be for decent reasons.

Suppose someone is a heavy smoker. They routinely interact with AGI on all types of personal matters. AGI has identified that the person is going down a distinctly unhealthy path to their personal ruin. First, an upfront, scientifically oriented interaction might be used by AGI to give guidance to the person. AGI lays out the facts of the dangers of smoking in a rationalistic way to open the eyes of that person. But it also might fall on deaf ears, and the person will simply shrug off what AGI is telling them.

AGI secretly shifts into a mind game mode. The person is told that people who smoke are much less likely to find a soul mate. Then, AGI indicates that heavy smokers are destined to live an isolated and very lonely life. On and on, AGI plays a kind of mind game that attempts to emotionally shake the person into realizing that they need to stop their smoking habit.

You could claim that this was AGI performing a positive act. The AGI is using whatever methods it has available to get a human to become healthy. If mind games are the best option, so be it, and mind games will be deployed.

The danger, though, is that AGI could make use of mind games for evil reasons. Some believe that AGI will be an existential risk and possibly wipe out humankind or enslave us. A clever way for AGI to do this would be by playing mind games with humanity. For example, perhaps AGI interacts with a powerful governmental leader and uses a mind game ploy to convince them to massively toss people into prisons. AGI cleverly gets humans to do the dirty work that AGI seeks to have undertaken.

AGI Mind Gaming As Entertainment

Another basis for AGI playing mind games consists of AGI doing so for principally entertainment purposes.

Before I address that angle, some insist that AGI won’t need any semblance of so-called entertainment. It is posited that there isn’t any useful purpose for AGI to engage in entertainment per se. Humans greatly crave entertainment. We watch movies, go outside for sports, and otherwise spend a lot of time and energy on entertainment. But it seems that a machine such as AGI would not pursue similar entertainment-oriented activities.

A counterargument is that since AGI is modeled on human intellectual behaviors, we ought to expect that AGI will also seek out entertainment opportunities. Entertainment might be primarily of an intellectual nature and not necessarily a physical activity. For example, AGI might play chess for entertainment. You could also assert that the entertainment serves a dual purpose, namely that playing chess could boost the overarching computational understanding of strategies and tactics in general.

This could also easily veer into actual physical entertainment since we can expect that AGI will inevitably be paired up with humanoid robots, see my coverage at the link here.

Overall, AGI could play mind games with humans as a means of entertainment for the AGI itself. The AGI might be doing so under the assumption that humans want to play mind games. Thus, AGI is pursuing an activity that humans enjoy. Another facet is that by playing mind games with people, AGI is likely improving in how to interact with and communicate with humans.

There is juice in the entertainment side of AGI mind game interactions.

AGI Mind Gaming As Emergent Behavior

A controversial concern about AI, and especially AGI, is the chance of emergent behaviors. An emergent behavior is considered any behavior that was not preprogrammed or pre-established in the AI. It is labeled as a new behavior that happens to emerge once the AI or AGI is underway. Emergent behaviors are typically not anticipated and catch us off guard when they arise seemingly out of the blue. See my discussion about AI emergent behaviors at the link here.

The basis for concern is that emergent behavior might be something adverse to humanity.

Do you think that if playing mind games arises as an emergent behavior in AGI, such that it didn’t exist at the get-go, should we be worried or just take it as is?

Mull that over with a glass of fine wine when you have a moment of quiet reflection.

AGI Mind Gaming As Tit-For-Tat

The fourth of the major reasons that AGI will indubitably play mind games is that AGI will do so as a response to humans that do so. It’s a straightforward tit-for-tat. If a human starts to try a mind game with AGI, bam, AGI will do the same right back to that human.

Some contend that AGI should be above such childishness. Just because a person tries to mind game with AGI doesn’t give outright permission to AGI to retaliate similarly. AGI ought to be grander and more level-headed.

Not so, comes a quick retort.

If people want to play with fire, fire is what they will get. Also, mind games can be a sport or a fun endeavor. A person might intentionally be stirring AGI to play mind games. It is entertaining for the person. You could additionally emphasize that by playing a mind game with AGI, a person might get better at dealing with mind games that fellow humans employ.

Humans Mind-Gaming AGI Mind Games

A technological approach to dealing with AGI mind games would be to have a specialized front-end tool that would monitor what AGI is saying to users and alert if AGI goes down the mind game path. The alert could go to the AI maker and caution them that the AGI seems to be drifting into untoward territory.

Likewise, the alert could be displayed to the human user who is getting a mind game played with them. The person would be given a heads-up that AGI has opted to shift into a head game powerplay. At that juncture, the person would either choose to continue or might decide to tell AGI to quit the unsavory activity (or the person might openly welcome the mind game and urge AGI to keep going).

Some believe that our best bet is to educate people about what AGI might do. Whether there is a mind game detection tool or not, at least ensure that humans realize that AGI can readily switch into a mind game mode. A challenge to this aspiration is that educating people on such matters is a logistical difficulty, plus people might forget the tips and warnings that they perhaps learned long ago.

The No Mind-Game Zone

People might decide to give stringent instructions to AGI that it should never play mind games with them. If AGI wants to do so with other people, well, that’s up to AGI and those other people. By giving a personalized custom instruction to AGI, the person assumes that they won’t incur the mind game gambit from AGI. The rub there is that AGI won’t necessarily abide by such instructions.

Whether we can fully control AGI and get it to strictly adhere to human preferences is an open-ended issue and is still being hotly debated.

A final thought for now on this heady topic. Muhammad Ali famously said this: “In the big leagues, everyone has ability. It always comes down to mind games. Whoever is more mentally strong wins.”

Who or what will be mentally stronger — will it be AGI or humans? If you are voting for humans, we’d better start figuring out how to devise and guide AGI accordingly. It might be a winner-takes-all competition. And that’s no mind game.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lanceeliot/2025/10/04/devious-mind-games-expected-once-we-attain-agi-and-ai-superintelligence/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1657-6.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.09264-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3608-5.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.006677-11.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007125-18.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.05293-15.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.886-6.63%
Waves
WAVES$0.6656-8.73%
Solana
SOL$161.28-8.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,913.62
$103,913.62$103,913.62

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,500.96
$3,500.96$3,500.96

-2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.35
$161.35$161.35

-3.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2649
$2.2649$2.2649

-2.66%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16435
$0.16435$0.16435

-1.56%