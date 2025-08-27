Devon Walker And Celeste Yim Leave ‘SNL’ Before Promised Shake-Up

Devon Walker as Michael Strahan during the “$100,000 Pyramid” sketch Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Every summer, Saturday Night Live departures start trickling in. Before season 51, the cast will likely see even more shake-ups; however, the first departures have already begun.

Devon Walker took to Instagram on August 25 to announce his departure. He shared a carousel of images, including behind-the-scenes shots from the show, text that says “I’m out,” a typed statement and a photo of President Joe Biden with the caption, “me and baby broke up ❤️.”

The statement compared jobs in the entertainment industry to marriages before saying, “Me and the show did three years together, sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.”

Walker originally joined the show in 2022 with Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Molly Kearney (who left the show in 2024). His announcement came on the heels of writer Celeste Yim’s announcement of their departure from the show on August 24. The writer posted on Instagram to make the announcement, as well.

Yim also shared a photo carousel of behind the scenes photos with SNL writers and actors. Yim wrote a heartfelt caption which included, “After five seasons, I’m leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true BUT it was also grueling and I slept in my office every week BUT my friends helped me with everything BUT I got yelled at by random famous men BUT some famous girls too BUT I loved it and I laughed every day and it’s where I grew up.

I hate when other people say this but it’s true that I was the first ever out trans person to be a writer for SNL. I always felt honored to be working within the long tradition of queer writing at the show. Many don’t know this but Chevy is non-binary! I feel so powerless to protect trans people in the world but writing connects us and makes us permanent, so it’s what I will continue to do.”

These two exits are likely the first of more before season 51. In a rare interview with Puck News published on August 22, Lorne Michaels ​​revealed that he had plans to shake up the cast before the new season and that “It’ll be announced in a week or so.”

SNL is set to return for its 51st season on October 4, 2025.