DEX Activity Hits New Heights as Solana Tops $117B in Monthly Volume

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 02:00
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13736-6.11%
podium main14

The decentralized exchange (DEX) marketplace is growing exponentially and billions of dollars in trade volume are stored on different blockchains. 

The rate of adoption is increasing, and more traders are willing to utilize decentralized exchanges instead of the traditional centralized ones; therefore, major blockchains have become increasingly competitive.

Solana Outpaces All Rivals in Trading Volume

Based on new data released by Phoenix Group, Solana is now the top blockchain by monthly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume. 

Solana has an astonishing 117.8 billion in trading activity. Having 52.8 million active addresses and total value locked (TVL) of 24.1 billion, the control of Solana is indicative of its robust ecosystem development due to the low charge of transactions and rich liquidity reserves.

Ethereum Retains Its Influence With High TVL

Although Ethereum is second with a trading volume of $86.6 billion, it remains unchallenged in terms of total value locked. It has shot to the top in TVL with a figure of 159.3 billion that is several times that of any other blockchain. 

Ethereum has 9.7 million active addresses, and it attracts institutional and retail DeFi activity, with support from its comprehensive protocols ecosystem. Although Solana is the most active in trading, Ethereum TVL highlights its role as the pillar of decentralized finance.

BNB Chain and Base Push Into Top DEX Rankings

BNB Chain ranked 3rd with a monthly DEX volume of $75.2 billion. It also claimed of 46.2 million active addresses and TVL of $9.5 billion.

Right behind it, the Coinbase Base blockchain recorded a DEX activity of 41.7 billion and 23.1 million active addresses. Its 4.8 billion TVL reflects its quick adoption, with Base being among the fastest-growing Layer 2 entrants.

Arbitrum, Hyperliquid, and Unichain Expand Market Share

Arbitrum emerged as the top scaling solution to Ethereum, having 3.9 million active addresses, including $20.6 billion in monthly volume and $3.2 billion TVL, which cemented its leadership. 

Hyperliquid, being a newcomer, took in $16.9 billion volumes and $4.5 billion TVL, and this is strong considering it has only the mere address data active. Unichain, meanwhile, claimed $14.8 billion trades, 156,400 active addresses, and $518.6 million TVL, demonstrating the interest of traders in alternative ecosystems.

Sui, Avalanche, and Aptos See Notable Growth

The high level of retail participation is marked by Sui recording 25.1 million active addresses, trading volume of $14.4 billion and TVL of $2.7 billion. Avalanche had a volume of $7.8 billion and 615,000 active addresses, as well as $2.4 billion TVL.

Aptos trailed behind with its trades of $5.8 billion, 10.5 million active addresses, and $1 billion TVL, which reflects steady growth in the emerging Layer 1 platforms that seek to disrupt incumbents.

Polygon, Tron, Near, Sonic, and Sei Round Out the List

Polygon has made 7.1 million addresses and a small $1.1 billion TVL, recording $4 billion volume in DEX despite the high competition. Tron traded $3.7 billion and held a solid 15 million active addresses, and with a solid TVL of $6.3 billion. Near Protocol showed impressive spread of adoption by registering $1.7 billion trades, 51.2 million addresses, and $338 million TVL. 

Sonic, a smaller player, had captured $1.7 billion in monthly volume, 159.5K addresses, and $513.8 million TVL. Sei, reporting a trading of 1.4 billion and a TVL of $615 million, lacked any address data, though its high presence demonstrates its niche status as a high-performance trading chain.

Conclusion

The 2025 rankings show a competitive DeFi environment with Solana at the front in raw trading activity, Ethereum leading in locked capital and newer entrants like Base, Hyperliquid and Sei making their mark.

The decentralized trading (DEX) segment with billions in volume distributed across a number of blockchains is not declining in speed, thus predetermining an even more competitive race in the last quarter of the year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07568+0.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522-0.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run