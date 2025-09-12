DEX Platform D3X Exchange Partners with ZoroAI to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence to Multi-Chain DeFi

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 06:15
aii1 main

ZoroAI, a decentralized AI robotics platform, today announced its strategic alliance with D3X Exchange, a multi-chain decentralized exchange for spot and derivatives trading, driven by AI. By leveraging Zoro’s AI infrastructure, D3X Exchange unlocks new opportunities for efficient, intelligent automation and decentralized access, empowering its users with advanced, secure, and responsive tools for DeFi trading.

ZoroAI is a decentralized AI robotics platform that uses ZKPs (zero-knowledge proofs), blockchain technology, and gamified machine learning to enable verifiable data analysis and scalable AI model training for business applications. On the other hand, D3X Exchange is an AI-powered decentralized exchange that provides a wide variety of tools for spot and derivatives trading.

D3X Leverages Zoro’s AI to Deliver Real-Time Insights, Automated Strategies

Zoro’s decentralized AI-driven ZKPs infrastructure runs extraordinary insights, strategies, and signals developed using advanced AI technologies like deep reinforcement learning. This collaboration paved the way for the integration of D3x Exchange with Zoro’s artificial intelligence infrastructure, allowing D3X customers to use Zoro AI’s detailed insights, strategies, and signals. Also, this incorporation enabled D3x Exchange to roll out trading automation that leverages Zoro’s AI strategies, a move that allowed it to efficiently build the first genuinely AI-driven DEX.  

Zoro’s AI infrastructure provides various offerings and caters to the different needs of investors/traders, business users, and Web3 customers. Its unparalleled AI insights, signals, and strategies offer everything that every type of future investor/trader needs. As highlighted in the data, DEX Exchange leverages Zoro’s AI infrastructure to empower traders with real-time insights, enhanced strategies, and data-powered signals that improve both spot and perpetual markets. The DEX utilizes this collaboration to provide its traders with extraordinary AI trading capabilities, giving them the ability to tap into verifiable on-chain data while conducting trades with AI-advanced precision.

ZoroAI and D3X: Advances DEX Trading Capabilities

The alliance between ZoroAI and D3X Exchange highlights crucial utilities of artificial intelligence within the decentralized derivatives market: usage of AI to run automation, create trading insights, and generate investment yields. In the landscape of DeFi and blockchain technology, innovation depends on access to reliable analytics and data. By working together with ZoroAI, D3X provides its traders with more accurate, real-time market analysis and innovative trading strategies. Zoro’s specialized AI-powered data processing capabilities further solidify D3X’s mission: to offer a seamless and intelligent trading experience for its customers. 

