ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR DEXs processed a record $1.36 trillion in volume during October 2025. Hyperliquid led the DEX market with $299 billion in trading volume. Forced liquidations in October pushed crypto trading volumes to new highs. DEX to CEX spot trade share more than doubled, surpassing 20% in 2025. In October 2025, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) set a [...] The post DEX Trading Volume Hits Record $1.36 Trillion as Investors Move Away From CEXs appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR DEXs processed a record $1.36 trillion in volume during October 2025. Hyperliquid led the DEX market with $299 billion in trading volume. Forced liquidations in October pushed crypto trading volumes to new highs. DEX to CEX spot trade share more than doubled, surpassing 20% in 2025. In October 2025, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) set a [...] The post DEX Trading Volume Hits Record $1.36 Trillion as Investors Move Away From CEXs appeared first on CoinCentral.

DEX Trading Volume Hits Record $1.36 Trillion as Investors Move Away From CEXs

By: Coincentral
2025/11/02 01:14
Movement
MOVE$0.06368+2.01%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05345+4.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004705-7.34%

TLDR

  • DEXs processed a record $1.36 trillion in volume during October 2025.
  • Hyperliquid led the DEX market with $299 billion in trading volume.
  • Forced liquidations in October pushed crypto trading volumes to new highs.
  • DEX to CEX spot trade share more than doubled, surpassing 20% in 2025.

In October 2025, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) set a new record with over $1.36 trillion in trading volume. This figure marks a significant shift in the cryptocurrency market, as traders increasingly move away from centralized exchanges (CEXs) in favor of decentralized platforms. The spike in activity reflects both growing investor confidence in DEXs and market conditions that prompted significant trading surges.

Record Volume Driven by On-Chain Trading Growth

The total trading volume of perpetual decentralized exchanges in October surpassed $1.36 trillion, according to data from DeFiLlama. This surpasses the previous high recorded in August, which stood at $759 billion.

The volume in October highlights a continued trend of growth in on-chain trading as investors look for more transparent and secure ways to manage their assets. Platforms like Hyperliquid, Lighter, and Aster were key players, leading the surge in decentralized trading.

Hyperliquid, a Layer-1 blockchain platform, processed approximately $299 billion of the total volume, making it the largest contributor to the rise. Following closely behind were Lighter and Aster, which processed $265.4 billion and $259.9 billion, respectively. The high levels of activity on these platforms underscore a trend where traders are increasingly looking to DEXs for better transparency and lower fees compared to traditional centralized exchanges.

Forced Liquidations Fuel Record Trading Activity

While the rise in trading volumes is largely attributed to the growing preference for decentralized platforms, the market conditions in October also played a role in driving activity.

Market volatility, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on potential tariffs against China, triggered a massive wave of forced liquidations in leveraged positions. Approximately $20 billion in forced liquidations were recorded across crypto markets, which further amplified trading activity.

These liquidations created a sharp sell-off in the market, pushing crypto prices lower and creating opportunities for high-volume trading. The resulting market turbulence coincided with a surge in trading across both DEXs and centralized platforms, as traders reacted to the volatility. CoinShares later reported that this event contributed to a record weekly trading volume of over $53 billion in regulated crypto investment products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Ongoing Shift From CEXs to DEXs

The increased activity on decentralized exchanges is part of a broader trend of shifting away from centralized exchanges. In recent years, several scandals and regulatory challenges faced by major CEXs have pushed traders to seek alternatives that offer greater control over their assets. Many investors now see DEXs as safer options, as they allow users to retain custody of their funds and avoid the risks associated with centralized platforms.

The share of spot trade volume between DEXs and CEXs has been steadily increasing. According to industry reports, the market share of DEXs in spot trading volume has more than doubled from less than 10% last year to over 20% in 2025.

This shift reflects the growing confidence in decentralized finance and the continuous improvements made by platforms to attract new users. With enhanced user interfaces and added incentives, such as airdrops and points programs, DEXs have become increasingly appealing to retail traders.

DEXs Gaining Market Share Amid Regulatory Pressures

The growth in DEX volumes is also seen as a response to increasing regulatory scrutiny on centralized platforms. With heightened concerns about security and transparency, more investors are looking to decentralized exchanges as a safer alternative.

DEXs provide a level of transparency and control over assets that many traders find more reassuring, especially given the regulatory challenges faced by centralized exchanges in various markets.

As the market matures, it is expected that decentralized exchanges will continue to grow in prominence. The ongoing shift toward on-chain finance represents a long-term trend, as investors seek platforms that provide greater security, transparency, and autonomy over their funds.

The post DEX Trading Volume Hits Record $1.36 Trillion as Investors Move Away From CEXs appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01288+1.01%
Union
U$0.006191-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1922-1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014891+4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,842.72
$105,842.72$105,842.72

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.83
$3,550.83$3,550.83

+0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5479
$2.5479$2.5479

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.78
$166.78$166.78

+0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17946
$0.17946$0.17946

+0.12%