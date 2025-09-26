The post Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. New York, United States of America, September 26th, 2025, Chainwire Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition Dexari, the mobile first self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid, announces the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins October 1st. Rankings are determined only by the return on investment, so performance takes center stage. The structure is designed to be simple for newcomers, while giving experienced traders a clear arena to compete at the highest level.  The prize pool opens at $100,000 USDC and increases by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume, up to a maximum of $1 million for the prize pool. First place will receive 35% of the total prize pool, which can scale to as much as $350,000 USDC as volume increases.  There is no entry fee. Eligible traders will earn 2x Dexari Points throughout the competition period. In addition to the main prize pool, participants can unlock side rewards from Hyperliquid ecosystem partners, including Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks.win, creating even more opportunities to win. Traders can join the competition by downloading the Dexari app and signing up here. Detailed terms are available in the app at Competition signup.  “Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.” Affiliate Program Launching With The Competition Dexari’s… The post Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. New York, United States of America, September 26th, 2025, Chainwire Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition Dexari, the mobile first self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid, announces the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins October 1st. Rankings are determined only by the return on investment, so performance takes center stage. The structure is designed to be simple for newcomers, while giving experienced traders a clear arena to compete at the highest level.  The prize pool opens at $100,000 USDC and increases by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume, up to a maximum of $1 million for the prize pool. First place will receive 35% of the total prize pool, which can scale to as much as $350,000 USDC as volume increases.  There is no entry fee. Eligible traders will earn 2x Dexari Points throughout the competition period. In addition to the main prize pool, participants can unlock side rewards from Hyperliquid ecosystem partners, including Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks.win, creating even more opportunities to win. Traders can join the competition by downloading the Dexari app and signing up here. Detailed terms are available in the app at Competition signup.  “Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.” Affiliate Program Launching With The Competition Dexari’s…

Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:20
New York, United States of America, September 26th, 2025, Chainwire

Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition

Dexari, the mobile first self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid, announces the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins October 1st. Rankings are determined only by the return on investment, so performance takes center stage. The structure is designed to be simple for newcomers, while giving experienced traders a clear arena to compete at the highest level. 

The prize pool opens at $100,000 USDC and increases by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume, up to a maximum of $1 million for the prize pool. First place will receive 35% of the total prize pool, which can scale to as much as $350,000 USDC as volume increases. 

There is no entry fee. Eligible traders will earn 2x Dexari Points throughout the competition period. In addition to the main prize pool, participants can unlock side rewards from Hyperliquid ecosystem partners, including Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks.win, creating even more opportunities to win. Traders can join the competition by downloading the Dexari app and signing up here. Detailed terms are available in the app at Competition signup. 

Affiliate Program Launching With The Competition

Dexari’s affiliate program will launch with the Competition, enabling communities to grow and earn as they compete. Affiliates can receive up to 80% of Dexari trading fees from referred users via a two-layer referral system, and the referrer of the competition’s top trader will be awarded $10,000 USDC.

The intent is clear: Participants are encouraged to bring their network into the competition, assist them in starting to trade on Dexari, and share in the lifetime fees they generate. Rewards are claimable within the app, with transparent tracking of referral activity, trading volumes, commissions earned, and tier status.

To join the Dexari Affiliate Program, interested users can apply here. 

Dexari Product Momentum

Since launching in the App Store and Play Store on July 23rd, 2025, Dexari has processed more than $1.5 billion in cumulative trading volume with over 150,000 total orders placed. 

Dexari will be on the ground to meet traders, affiliates, and partners at Token 2049 in Singapore from September 30th to October 3rd, and DevConnect in Argentina from November 12th – 17th.

About Dexari

Dexari is a mobile first self custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid. Available on iOS and Android, it brings on chain trading with cross chain portfolio management and real time analytics. It supports on the go execution on Hyperliquid and offers zero gas fees, multi chain access, and account abstraction with two factor authentication for added security. The product lineup includes a live orderbook, professional TradingView charts and indicators, and advanced order types such as Limit, Stop, Take Profit and Stop Loss, TWAP, and Scale orders. Fees start at 0.01%, delivering a CEX-like experience while preserving self-custody.

For more information about Dexari, users can visit:

Website: dexari.com | Discord: discord.gg/dexari | X: twitter.com/dexaridotcom

Contact

Head of Growth
Russell Shen
Dexari
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/dexari-unveils-1m-cash-prize-trading-competition/

