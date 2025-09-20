DIA Brings Verifiable $MNT Price Feeds to Mantle Network to Boost Transparency and DeFi Growth

Decentralized Information Asset (DIA), an open-source oracle platform, has announced its strategic partnership with Mantle Network, a Layer-2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum blockchain. The purpose behind this integration is to provide transparent, secure, and verifiable $MNT price feeds across Mantle’s modular Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem.

Mantle Network, created for institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) and next-generation banking applications, now benefits from DIA’s vigorous data infrastructure. With this alliance, $MNT- the token power governance, gas fees, and DeFi on Mantle- acquires a trustworthy and inspectable price feed accessible on Ethereum.

New DIA $MNT Price Feed Enhances Collateral Valuation and Risk Management on Mantle.

The launch of DIA’s $MNT price feed takes many key benefits: Accurate collateral valuation for loaning and adopting in money markets. Secondly, transparent token pricing for DeFi protocols aims to minimize risk. Last but not least, Verifiable data access adapted for institutional adoption.

As the mainstay of Mantle’s decentralized economy, $MNT helps in multiple roles, such as governance, reinforcing, and carrying innovation within its ecosystems. Furthermore, after ensuring the correct value, DIA enables developers and institutions to build with greater confidence and protection on Mantle.

DIA Empowers Mantle’s Infrastructure to Serve Retail and Institutional Web3 Users

DIA highlighted that the feed’s reliability and transparency are designed to empower Mantle’s infrastructure for both retail and institutional use cases. In addition, the increasing demand for scalable Ethereum Layer 2 solutions is rising; this partnership gives Mantle a powerful competitor in the DeFi ecosystem.

As per the modern security demands, this partnership highlights a growing trend of decentralized oracle providers like DIA strengthening modular networks to advance transparency, trust, and accessibility across Web3 finance. This collaboration will open a new, trusted, and authentic pathway for the protection of privacy.