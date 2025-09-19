The post Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display. Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan? NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle. By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to… The post Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display. Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan? NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle. By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to…

Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:28
1
1$0.011102-15.98%
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1108-1.80%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8773+8.54%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24203-3.24%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00695-4.00%

Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display.

Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan?

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle.

By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to do this, Barcelona will surely make his loan move permanently at the end of the season.

Rashford has faced some criticism over the course of his first few matches for the Catalans. He has struggled to impact games before scoring twice in the Champions League. It had even been suggested in the Catalan media that Barca could cut short Rashford’s loan from Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona and Head coach of Barcelona Hansi Flick are present during the LaLiga EA Sports 2025/26 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona at Vallecas Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on August 31. (Photo by Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

“For me it was the first step. He has to make the next step,” said Barcelona manager Hansi Flick after Rashford’s performance against Newcastle. “This match, these goals here in England against Newcastle, for Barcelona in the first Champions League match this season, it’s great. It gives him confidence in himself. This is the most important thing.”

The hope for Rashford was that a change of scenery would revitalise him after two challenging seasons at Manchester United. His talent is undeniable, but Old Trafford became a torture chamber for the England international who crumpled under the burden of being a homegrown talent.

At Barcelona, though, Rashford is playing with teammates who are on a higher technical level. He has the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lamal as a supply line and so it makes sense that he is now doing more to decide games, like he did against Newcastle. There could be many more moments like this for Rashford in blaugrana.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/grahamruthven/2025/09/19/did-man-utd-make-a-mistake-letting-marcus-rashford-leave/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate