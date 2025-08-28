Did Rapper Big Sean Just Endorse XRP? Viral Video Sparks Reaction

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 22:20
Threshold
T$0.01636+0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10304+2.34%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006257-0.42%
XRP
XRP$2.9694-1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.75%
  • Big Sean’s viral video mentioning Ripple sparks heated XRP debate.
  • Did Big Sean just endorse XRP? Crypto community reacts strongly.
  • Ripple or XRP? Big Sean’s comments ignite major online discussions.

A video of rapper Big Sean discussing cryptocurrency has gone viral after surfacing on X. According to the clip, shared by user KingValex (@VALELORDX), the artist urged fans to invest in crypto, mentioning Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple at the recent “Unlock The Block” event held on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.


In the footage, Big Sean told fans in attendance that it was not too late to enter the market. He added that investing now could deliver significant returns, stressing that the opportunity might not last long.


Also Read: XRP Big Update? Uphold’s ‘01011000 01010010 01010000’ Message Sparks Reaction


Debate Over Ripple and XRP

The mention of Ripple immediately sparked debate within the XRP community. Some pointed out his reference to Ripple, not XRP. “He said Ripple, not XRP,” wrote @professor_richi. Others argued that he simply used the name interchangeably. “He said Ripple cause he thought RIPPLE was XRP, obviously. Which is CLEARLY WHY the people yelled out XRP. It’s COMMON SENSE,” explained KingValex.



This back and forth soon went viral as many saw the clip as an indirect endorsement of XRP. Members of the community were excited, and some emphasized the importance of a mainstream artist being able to bring attention to the token.


Bitcoin and Ethereum were also mentioned by Big Sean, alongside XRP, as among the prominent assets that he viewed as worth investing in. His proposal that these coins could yield rapid returns helped to stimulate more speculation as to what the effect might be on the short-term trading sentiment.


Wider Reaction Across Social Media

Beyond the XRP debate, the video prompted mixed reactions in the broader crypto community. Some saw it as evidence of how far digital assets have come. “First, it was bankers. Then governments. Now artists? The signal is loud. Crypto ain’t just finance anymore — it’s movement,” commented @credilabs.


Others were more critical, warning against encouraging investments after recent price surges. “Tell people to invest after this last pump going into a bear market is nasty work,” wrote @joshjohnsonfit. Another user, @JLec21202, added, “He tells the crowd what crypto to buy, but the crowd already knows better which one to choose.”


These contrasting views highlight how celebrity comments can drive both optimism and skepticism, underscoring the divided sentiment surrounding digital assets.


The viral video of Big Sean mentioning Ripple has put XRP back into the spotlight. While it remains uncertain whether his remarks were a direct endorsement, the strong reaction shows how influential celebrity voices continue to be in shaping crypto discussions.


Also Read: XRP Rich List Updated: Here’s How Much XRP Is Now Required to Enter the Top 10% Holders


The post Did Rapper Big Sean Just Endorse XRP? Viral Video Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10213+1.50%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03138+56.90%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction