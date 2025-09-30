ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Did the EU Push Telegram’s Durov to Nudge Moldovan Elections? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made flagrant claims about Moldova’s elections, stating that French authorities pressured him to ban pro-Russian channels. This allegedly happened roughly a year ago. As Russia and the EU both exerted extraordinary pressure on the tiny nation, Telegram, crypto, and other Web3 infrastructure enabled new tactics. This could damage popular confidence in future elections. Sponsored Sponsored Durov’s Moldovan Accusations Moldova’s elections took place yesterday, and foreign policy clearly became the defining issue for the nation. Should the government pursue EU membership or détente with Russia? Last week, investigators identified a pro-Russian campaign that used crypto to fund candidates, activists, polling operations, and more. However, the waters have since muddied significantly, as it seems that pro-EU figures also took extraordinary measures to nudge the outcome. Specifically, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accused French officials of leaning on him to influence Moldova’s elections: 🇲🇩 About a year ago, while I was stuck in Paris, the French intelligence services reached out to me through an intermediary, asking me to help the Moldovan government censor certain Telegram channels ahead of the presidential elections in Moldova. After reviewing the channels… — Pavel Durov (@durov) September 28, 2025 Durov did not claim that this Moldova meddling happened recently; allegedly, it took place during his arrest in France last year. Specifically, he claimed that French intelligence asked him to ban a few Telegram channels for election meddling. The list, flagged by French and Moldovan officials, entirely consisted of pro-Russian groups. Did EU Officials Commit Blackmail? Durov examined these suspect Moldovan channels, and determined that several of them indeed violated Telegram’s terms of service. After removing them, he claimed that French intelligence said it would “say good things” about him to the presiding judge. Then came subsequent requests to ban more pro-Russia channels, which Durov refused.… The post Did the EU Push Telegram’s Durov to Nudge Moldovan Elections? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made flagrant claims about Moldova’s elections, stating that French authorities pressured him to ban pro-Russian channels. This allegedly happened roughly a year ago. As Russia and the EU both exerted extraordinary pressure on the tiny nation, Telegram, crypto, and other Web3 infrastructure enabled new tactics. This could damage popular confidence in future elections. Sponsored Sponsored Durov’s Moldovan Accusations Moldova’s elections took place yesterday, and foreign policy clearly became the defining issue for the nation. Should the government pursue EU membership or détente with Russia? Last week, investigators identified a pro-Russian campaign that used crypto to fund candidates, activists, polling operations, and more. However, the waters have since muddied significantly, as it seems that pro-EU figures also took extraordinary measures to nudge the outcome. Specifically, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accused French officials of leaning on him to influence Moldova’s elections: 🇲🇩 About a year ago, while I was stuck in Paris, the French intelligence services reached out to me through an intermediary, asking me to help the Moldovan government censor certain Telegram channels ahead of the presidential elections in Moldova. After reviewing the channels… — Pavel Durov (@durov) September 28, 2025 Durov did not claim that this Moldova meddling happened recently; allegedly, it took place during his arrest in France last year. Specifically, he claimed that French intelligence asked him to ban a few Telegram channels for election meddling. The list, flagged by French and Moldovan officials, entirely consisted of pro-Russian groups. Did EU Officials Commit Blackmail? Durov examined these suspect Moldovan channels, and determined that several of them indeed violated Telegram’s terms of service. After removing them, he claimed that French intelligence said it would “say good things” about him to the presiding judge. Then came subsequent requests to ban more pro-Russia channels, which Durov refused.…

Did the EU Push Telegram’s Durov to Nudge Moldovan Elections?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:51
EPNS
PUSH$0.02078-3.61%
COM
COM$0.003943-22.61%
Comedian
BAN$0.06241+1.21%
Propy
PRO$0.438-12.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12337+0.01%

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made flagrant claims about Moldova’s elections, stating that French authorities pressured him to ban pro-Russian channels. This allegedly happened roughly a year ago.

As Russia and the EU both exerted extraordinary pressure on the tiny nation, Telegram, crypto, and other Web3 infrastructure enabled new tactics. This could damage popular confidence in future elections.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Durov’s Moldovan Accusations

Moldova’s elections took place yesterday, and foreign policy clearly became the defining issue for the nation. Should the government pursue EU membership or détente with Russia? Last week, investigators identified a pro-Russian campaign that used crypto to fund candidates, activists, polling operations, and more.

However, the waters have since muddied significantly, as it seems that pro-EU figures also took extraordinary measures to nudge the outcome. Specifically, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accused French officials of leaning on him to influence Moldova’s elections:

Durov did not claim that this Moldova meddling happened recently; allegedly, it took place during his arrest in France last year. Specifically, he claimed that French intelligence asked him to ban a few Telegram channels for election meddling. The list, flagged by French and Moldovan officials, entirely consisted of pro-Russian groups.

Did EU Officials Commit Blackmail?

Durov examined these suspect Moldovan channels, and determined that several of them indeed violated Telegram’s terms of service. After removing them, he claimed that French intelligence said it would “say good things” about him to the presiding judge. Then came subsequent requests to ban more pro-Russia channels, which Durov refused.

Sponsored

Sponsored

If Durov’s allegations were true, it would mean that an EU government was actively complicit in meddling with Moldova’s elections.

Government authorities also took the controversial move of banning two pro-Russian parties one day before the election, further distorting the democratic process. Europhile parties won the race afterward.

Still, it may be worth taking these claims with a grain of salt. Durov criticized his arrest on several occasions, but only brought out these year-old accusations during Moldova’s elections.

After all, France released him despite his refusal to continue banning pro-Russia Telegram channels. His narrative may be biased or misleading.

Using Web3 Against Democracy

Nonetheless, these are very serious allegations. The entire population of Moldova is smaller than that of Chicago, and two of the world’s largest powers may have disrupted its democratic process. How can the country decide its own future in these circumstances?

Moreover, the crypto community has a lot to be worried about. Bitcoin was created to be borderless and decentralized, but Web3 firms and structures might be involved in electoral meddling.

Developers need to maintain firm principles to combat partisan influence.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pavel-durov-moldova-election-allegations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,897.01
$103,897.01$103,897.01

-1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,504.81
$3,504.81$3,504.81

-2.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.79
$160.79$160.79

-3.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2548
$2.2548$2.2548

-3.10%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16175
$0.16175$0.16175

-3.12%