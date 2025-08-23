Did This Federal Reserve Announcement Just Put Ripple In The Ranks Of SWIFT And BRICS?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 04:00
XRP
XRP$3.0736+7.09%

In a recent short post on its official X account, the Fed confirmed that the migration to the ISO 20022 messaging standard has been completed. The news might sound highly technical, but XRP proponents and payment analysts see it as a quiet milestone that could transform how money moves across borders. Interestingly, this development actually seems to be a first step in placing Ripple alongside giants like SWIFT and the BRICS Pay payment system.

Federal Reserve Confirms ISO 20022 Migration

The Federal Reserve’s latest announcement may have flown under the radar for many, but it has the potential of becoming one of the most important updates in the entry of cryptocurrencies like XRP into the world of global finance. In its announcement, the Fed kept things understated, simply stating, “The ISO® 20022 migration is complete! It’s time to start exploring the possibilities.”

One XRP commentator, known as 589bull, described the update as world-changing because it places the US payment infrastructure in line with global rails such as SWIFT, RippleNet, BRICS initiatives, and central banks. In his words, this was not about fireworks or grand celebrations but rather a quiet line in a Federal Reserve update that could carry historic consequences for how money and digital value move around the world.

ISO 20022 is an international messaging standard designed to improve the efficiency of global payments. According to the Federal Reserve website, the universality of the ISO 20022 standard allows for more industry partnership and collaboration rather than working in silos.

The ISO 20022 standard allows payments to carry more information, such as compliance details, contextual metadata, and even tokenized value. It reduces friction in cross-border transactions, which allows financial institutions to communicate better.

The completion of this migration by the US Federal Reserve brings its payment infrastructure into sync with much of the rest of the world, where SWIFT has already adopted ISO 20022 as its standard since 2023.

What Does This Mean For Ripple?

Ripple has long been a champion of ISO 20022 adoption. The company began aligning its messaging standards with the protocol when Ripple joined the ISO 20022 Registration Management Group in 2020, positioning RippleNet to integrate once the broader financial world made the transition. As noted by 589bull, the pipe was laid years ago, and now the water’s about to roar through it.

Jake Claver, a popular crypto commentator on X, noted recently that XRP prioritized something most of the industry overlooked: ISO 20022 compliance. That decision is paying off now as the network processes more than $434 billion in transactions every day. 

For XRP proponents, this adds weight to the vision of Ripple to onboard a huge chunk of SWIFT’s customer base. It also adds weight to one of the most ambitious narratives in the cryptocurrency space: the idea that XRP could one day trade at $1,000. If RippleNet becomes widely adopted by banks, governments, and other international institutions, the volume of value funneled through XRP could theoretically support its growth to such a price level.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.87, down by 1.1% in the past 24 hours.

Ripple
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.18 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time).
LayerNet
NET$0.00011187+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 11:44
Share
Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum eyes $5K soon, but smart investors are rushing to the MAGAX presale for 10x+ growth potential. Don’t miss your chance to buy early!
Threshold
T$0.01695+5.80%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005666+5.94%
Salamanca
DON$0.000569+4.21%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:28
Share
Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

The post Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ECB is testing Ethereum, Solana for potential digital euro infrastructure. Public vs private debate mirrors U.S. stablecoins vs. China’s CBDC model. 98% dominance of dollar stablecoins flagged as risk to EU autonomy. Digital euro still in design phase, no tech framework finalized. Un recent crypto news, European policymakers are accelerating work on a digital euro by looking at public blockchain networks for its infrastructure. On August 22, 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials are, “…exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for the digital euro’s design.” According to FT sources, the ECB is weighing a public blockchain model — akin to Ethereum or Solana — instead of a closed, private ledger. The move comes amid growing concern that US dollar-pegged stablecoins – now roughly 98% of the global stablecoin market – could erode the euro’s international role. In July 2025, the US passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar stablecoins, intensifying pressure on Europe. ECB board member Piero Cipollone called for a digital euro to protect European financial sovereignty, as he warned, “Europe cannot afford to rely excessively on foreign payment solutions.” Ethereum, Solana Under Consideration Under the new plan, the ECB could issue the digital euro on a permissionless public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. This would mark a sharp shift from earlier drafts that envisioned a private, ECB-controlled network. Public chains offer global reach and innovation: anyone can participate in Ethereum or Solana, and they have robust ecosystems for payments and smart contracts. As per a crypto news report by FT, a source told reporters, moving to a public chain is, “…definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now.” Advocates say such a model could speed cross-border transactions and link the digital euro to decentralized finance. However, a public…
U
U$0.01989+40.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10228+1.33%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.7449+17.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 05:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

ETH hits new all-time high above $4,870 as Fed turns dovish, Ether ETF inflows resume

Global equity fund inflows declined sharply in the week ending August 20