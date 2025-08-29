Did This Law Firm Help FTX Collapse? Investors Think So, but the Company Fights Back

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 15:01
FTX Token
FTT$0,8436-2,47%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10435-1,75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01256-4,04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019542+5,86%
PinLink
PIN$0,5649-6,06%
THINK Token
THINK$0,01831-2,76%
Fintech

A new push to link Fenwick & West to the downfall of FTX has been met with strong resistance from the Silicon Valley law firm.

In a filing submitted to a Florida federal court this week, Fenwick dismissed the latest claims as unfounded, repetitive, and filed far too late.

Investors Revive Lawsuit

The dispute traces back to a class-action case launched after FTX imploded in late 2022. Earlier this month, plaintiffs asked the court for permission to amend their complaint, arguing that information revealed through bankruptcy proceedings and the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried shows Fenwick was more deeply involved in the exchange’s fraudulent practices than previously believed.

Their legal team described Fenwick as “central” to how the scheme was carried out.

Law Firm Calls Claims Baseless

Fenwick’s response was blunt: advising a client on corporate matters does not amount to enabling fraud. The firm said it had no knowledge of wrongdoing and compared the accusations to the failed attempt by the same group to pin liability on Sullivan & Cromwell — another law firm later cleared by independent reports.

“These are recycled theories that already collapsed once before,” Fenwick argued, adding that the plaintiffs are “grasping for defendants” after their claims against celebrities promoting FTX were mostly dismissed.

Disputed Testimony

One of the more striking allegations centers on testimony from Nishad Singh, FTX’s former engineering chief. Plaintiffs suggested Singh told jurors Fenwick helped disguise improper loans and misuse of customer assets. Fenwick insists that interpretation is misleading, saying Singh merely confirmed the firm gave legal advice on structuring founder loans, a routine practice in closely held companies.

Securities Allegations Labeled “Frivolous”

The plaintiffs also introduced new securities law claims, alleging Fenwick assisted in promoting the FTX Token (FTT) in violation of state laws. Fenwick countered that these accusations were “frivolous” and should have been raised years earlier if they had any merit.

High-Stakes Battle Over Accountability

The clash underscores the broader effort by FTX victims to widen the pool of defendants and recover losses from one of the most spectacular collapses in crypto history. Fenwick maintains it is being unfairly cast in the role of promoter and facilitator when, in its view, it merely performed standard legal work.

Whether the court allows the updated complaint could determine if Fenwick joins the long list of firms, investors, and celebrities still battling fallout from FTX’s implosion.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/did-this-law-firm-help-ftx-collapse-investors-think-so-but-the-company-fights-back/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,35-7,52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0637-8,08%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0,05602-5,51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014699-2,11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001221-2,78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Share
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0,01601-2,55%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000738-9,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10453-1,47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption