Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva Fight Card

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:36
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Diego Lopes of Brazil and Jean Silva of Brazil face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Frost Bank Center on September 12, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, for tonight’s Noche UFC 2025 fight card. The UFC Fight Night is headlined by a pivotal featherweight fight. In that matchup, recent UFC 145-pound title challenger Diego Lopes looks to hand the surging Jean Silva the first loss of his UFC career. We will update the results of the Noche UFC fight card as the take place throughout today’s UFC event.

The main card for the Noche UFC fight card streams on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET. The prelims begin on that same streaming service at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Noche UFC 2025 Results

UFC Tonight: Noche UFC Main Card Results

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Rob Font vs. David Martinez

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le

UFC Tonight: Noche UFC Preliminary Card Results

Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira

José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović

Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria

Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira

Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko

Noche UFC Results: Video Highlights

Noche UFC Results: Fight Night Bonuses

Noche UFC Results: Official Scorecards

Noche UFC Main Event: Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts after fighting Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Diego Lopes (26-7) is the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings. Lopes joined the UFC in May 2023, dropping his promotional debut to Movsar Evloev via decision. Lopes followed that setback with five straight wins. A win over Brian Ortega at UFC 306 earned Lopes a shot at the vacant UFC featherweight title against former champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 in April of this year.

Lopes dropped that fight by decision. After his loss, I wrote:

“In my preview of this fight, I said that this matchup was too fast, too soon for Diego Lopes, but that it would prove to be a good learning experience for him. The fight essentially played out in that manner.

“Lopes was a game fighter throughout the 25-minute affair, but he didn’t make adjustments. His game plan was to move forward, pressure Volkanovski and land with power. That’s not a bad game plan for 99 percent of the UFC featherweights, but Volkanovski is an outlier, and as such, Lopes was not fully prepared for the level of fighter he faced on Saturday night.

“With this fight behind him, I expect Lopes will be better in his next title fight, and there will be a next title fight for him.”

At Noche UFC we find out what Lopes learned from facing one of the best to ever compete at 145 pounds.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Drew Dober in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A member of The Fighting Nerds team out of Brazil, Jean Silva (16-2) joined the UFC in September 2023 when he scored a UFC contract thanks to a decision win over Kevin Vallejos on a Dana White’s Contender Series card. Silva extended his winning streak to eight straight with his win over Vallejos.

Vallejos, who signed with the UFC following a 2024 DWCS win, is the last fighter to go the distance with Silva. Since his DWCS win, Silva has picked up four knockout victories, one submission and three straight fight-night bonus awards.

Silva is coming off a dominant performance at UFC 314, submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round.

After his win over Mitchell, UFC commentator Joe Rogan said Silva, “looks like a world champion.”

Silva enters Noche UFC as the No. 10 ranked featherweight.

Noche UFC Main Event: Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva Betting Odds And Line Movement

When the betting odds opened for the Noche UFC main event, BetOnline had Silva as the -250 betting favorite over the +210 Lopes. Those odds have only shifted a little. Today, Silva is -240, while Lopes comes in as the +205 betting underdog.

Noche UFC Main Event Tale Of The Tape: Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva

Diego Lopes

Age: 30
Height: 5’11”
Reach: 72”
Stance: Orthodox

Jean Silva

Age: 28
Height: 5’7”
Reach: 69”
Stance: Orthodox

Noche UFC Main Event Predictions And Picks: Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after defeating Bryce Mitchell of the United States in a featherweight fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Fighting Nerds have struggled as of late. Caio Borralho, Mauricio Ruffy and Carlos Prates have also suffered recent losses. That leaves Jean Silva as the fight teams last hope to make a title run in 2025 or early 2026. In order for Silva to realize that dream, he has to beat recent UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes.

Lopes has good technical striking skills, at least early in his fights, and excellent grappling. What he lacks are takedowns and takedown defense and the ability to stick to a game plan regarding his striking.

Silva is a very powerful striker, who is creative on the feet, and he can sometimes be a little loose when it comes to that striking. His power and willingness to take chances will allow him to draw Lopes into a fire fight, which is where Silva excels thanks to his ability to knock out his foes, which he has done in four of his five UFC fights.

Lopes is a very tough fighter, but his inability to stay technical will hurt him against the powerful Silva. The betting pick is that Silva will win this fight via knockout to keep the Fighting Nerds championship hopes alive.

We will have more on the Noche UFC fight card as fight night nears, including live results, reactions, highlights and more on fight night.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trentreinsmith/2025/09/13/noche-ufc-2055-results-diego-lopes-vs-jean-silva-fight-car/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
