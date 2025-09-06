Digital Ascension CEO Claims XRP Will Never Return to Sub-$0.50 Levels: Here’s Why

Jake Claver argues investors missed XRP accumulation opportunity at $0.30-$0.50 range

Digital Ascension Group CEO Jake Claver has declared that XRP’s trading days below $0.50 have ended permanently. His assessment addresses ongoing debates about whether the cryptocurrency could revisit lower price levels that many investors now wish they had utilized for accumulation.

Claver pointed out that numerous investors dismissed XRP as worthless when it traded between $0.30 and $0.50, often labeling the asset negatively. These same market participants now express regret about missing accumulation opportunities at those price levels as XRP has advanced to current trading ranges.

ETF Launch Expected to Prevent Major Corrections

The CEO emphasized that buyers had multiple years to accumulate XRP at sub-$0.50 prices before the current rally began. He believes that upcoming spot XRP ETF products will create institutional demand that prevents major corrections back to historical lows.

Projections suggest XRP ETF launches could occur next month, with estimates of $5 billion in investment inflows arriving within weeks of approval. This institutional interest supports Claver’s thesis that deep retracements to previous support levels are unlikely.

Corporate treasury adoption has reached over $1 billion in disclosed XRP holdings, creating additional price support. This institutional backing reinforces arguments against major corrections that could push XRP back toward the $0.50 range.

XRP currently maintains gains exceeding 400% since November 2024. The price performance validates Claver’s confidence in the asset’s upward trajectory and institutional appeal.

XRP Correction Still Remain Possible

However, technical analyst EGRAG presents contrasting scenarios based on historical market cycles. EGRAG suggests that corrections to $0.30 remain possible following potential blow-off tops, with eventual lows depending on peak price levels achieved.

EGRAG’s analysis indicates that an XRP peak at $27 could produce corrections below $1, while a $9 peak might result in $1.30 support levels. These projections challenge Claver’s assertion about permanent price floors.

Claver advocates for dollar-cost averaging rather than attempting to time major market corrections. He recommends purchasing small amounts when liquidity permits while avoiding leverage strategies that could amplify losses during volatility.

The CEO believes that potential catalysts including reverse carry trade dynamics and XRP’s integration into stock market ETF settlement systems could drive triple-digit valuations. At such levels, entry point differences between $2.50 and $3.00 would become irrelevant according to his analysis.