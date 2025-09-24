TLDR: Digital Asset Treasuries control $105B in assets and major supplies of BTC, ETH, and SOL. These treasuries may evolve into for-profit, publicly traded entities with active ecosystem roles. DATs can stake, lend, and recycle tokens into productive network activities and growth initiatives. The outcome depends on execution and governance, as some DATs will fail [...] The post Digital Asset Treasuries Control $105B in BTC, ETH, and SOL: What Comes Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Digital Asset Treasuries control $105B in assets and major supplies of BTC, ETH, and SOL. These treasuries may evolve into for-profit, publicly traded entities with active ecosystem roles. DATs can stake, lend, and recycle tokens into productive network activities and growth initiatives. The outcome depends on execution and governance, as some DATs will fail [...] The post Digital Asset Treasuries Control $105B in BTC, ETH, and SOL: What Comes Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Digital Asset Treasuries Control $105B in BTC, ETH, and SOL: What Comes Next?

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 20:18
Solana
SOL$215.76-0.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,825.08+1.04%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.13894+2.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,194.77+0.47%

TLDR:

  • Digital Asset Treasuries control $105B in assets and major supplies of BTC, ETH, and SOL.
  • These treasuries may evolve into for-profit, publicly traded entities with active ecosystem roles.
  • DATs can stake, lend, and recycle tokens into productive network activities and growth initiatives.
  • The outcome depends on execution and governance, as some DATs will fail to scale effectively.

Money is stacking up in crypto treasuries, and it’s not just sitting idle. Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) now hold $105B in assets, giving them massive control over BTC, ETH, and SOL supply. This concentration of native tokens is no small detail for crypto markets. 

These pools of capital could soon shape network economics, business models, and governance decisions. The next phase may turn treasuries from passive holders into active builders.

How $105B in Digital Asset Treasuries Could Reshape BTC, ETH, and SOL

Ryan Watkins reported that DATs have grown into a $105B force, holding big portions of major crypto supplies. He described these treasuries as the future “publicly traded counterparts” to foundations, with wider mandates. 

Unlike passive holding companies, they could deploy assets into network operations, bootstrap liquidity, and fund ecosystem growth.

Watkins explained that assets like ETH, SOL, and HYPE are inherently productive. Staking earns yield, lending generates returns, and programmability allows assets to be reused across financial layers. 

That flexibility means DATs can do more than sit on balance sheets. They can recycle capital into activities that increase long-term network value.

He noted that some businesses on Solana and Hyperliquid need large token holdings to compete effectively. RPC providers that stake more SOL, for instance, can guarantee faster transaction execution. 

Frontends on Hyperliquid that stake more HYPE can offer lower fees or capture more revenue without raising costs for users. These advantages show how native capital can drive ecosystem strength.

DATs, Watkins suggested, could be the solution. By giving sub-scale businesses direct access to token reserves, they could improve quality, attract users, and accelerate adoption. The idea is to make treasuries work as growth engines rather than vaults.

From Vaults to Economic Engines in Crypto

Watkins compared DATs to a mix of closed-end funds, REITs, and banks. They can borrow against token reserves, lend to ecosystem players, and compound crypto-denominated returns over time. Unlike asset managers that take fees, these treasuries let investors hold exposure to networks directly.

That setup creates a new model for capital formation in crypto. MicroStrategy, he said, can only manage its BTC position on a corporate balance sheet. 

DATs for ETH, SOL, or HYPE can be much more creative on both assets and liabilities. They can use staking yield, lending, and even rehypothecation to expand their capital base.

However, Watkins cautioned that not all DATs will succeed. Some may misallocate capital or fail to scale, while others become core infrastructure providers. The long-term outcome will depend on governance, execution, and alignment with ecosystem growth.

This view positions DATs as central players in crypto’s next chapter. With control of $105B and counting, they may soon be operating the rails of onchain economies instead of just funding them.

The post Digital Asset Treasuries Control $105B in BTC, ETH, and SOL: What Comes Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.