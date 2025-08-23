Digital Euro, EU turning point underway

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:39
Bitcastle
BCE$0.041599+11.44%
U
U$0.0167+14.77%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022743+4.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.012325+2.93%

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for stablecoin in dollars is estimated to be around $288 billion (data to be verified Reuters, June 2025).

After the approval of the GENIUS Act – the US law on stablecoin signed by the President in 2025 Cryptonomist –, Brussels and the ECB are accelerating the dossier, also putting on the table the hypothesis of implementations on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.

Industry analysts note that political and market urgency has pushed the BCE and national authorities to intensify technical tests and operational impact assessments.

According to data collected from comparative studies between institutions and research centers, over 80% of central banks have initiated forms of exploration or design of CBDC (see report by the Bank for International Settlements, 2021).

The experiments in the preparation phase of the BCE include tests on privacy, scalability, and integration with European instant payments, with results that will be crucial for architectural choices.

In brief: the 3 key facts

  • EU Acceleration: the technical phase of the digital euro is driven by increasing regulatory pressure and international competition.
  • Open technological options: public networks (Ethereum, Solana), permissioned platforms, and hybrid solutions are being evaluated.
  • Strategic objective: ensure monetary sovereignty, interoperability, and privacy in line with the EU regulatory framework (MiCA and proposals on the digital euro).

What changes for Europe (and why now)

The new U.S. regulation has raised the bar for competition. For this reason, European institutions are intensifying work on the project of CBDC, to prevent the global infrastructure of digital payments from revolving exclusively around the dollar.

In this context, the BCE continues in the preparation phase of the digital euro, experimenting with architectures, privacy-by-design models, and integrations with existing systems; meanwhile, the European Commission refines the regulatory framework for a possible issuance and retail-level use. The preparation is coordinated with impact studies and public consultations to assess effects on financial stability, banking intermediation, and inclusion.

Offices and networks under evaluation

No definitive decision has been made regarding the network or the launch jurisdiction. It should be noted that the options on the table range from using public infrastructures (Ethereum, Solana), to the creation of a permissioned European ledger, up to hybrid configurations that attempt to combine scalability and data protection.

Technological options compared

  • Public networks (Ethereum, Solana): offer maximum interoperability and a vast community of development; however, questions remain about governance, node location, and data handling (Ethereum docs, Solana docs).
  • Private/permissioned networks: they ensure full operational control, simplified compliance, and more granular privacy; the trade-off is less transparency to the outside and a potential risk of technological lock-in.
  • Hybrid architectures: they combine a public layer, to ensure liquidity and interoperability, with a private layer that manages the confidentiality of transactions, integrating certified and auditable bridges.

Centralization vs decentralization: real impacts

  • Centralized approach: it favors supervision, reporting, and AML/CFT controls, although it introduces the risk of a single point of failure and lower resilience.
  • Decentralized approach: increases transparency and resilience of the network, but requires clear decisions on cross-border governance, scalability, and protection of anonymity.

Advantages and risks of a digital euro on public blockchain

  • Advantages: possibility of achieving global interoperability, reducing time to market, and making cross-border payments more efficient, as well as promoting greater composability with regulated DeFi ecosystems.
  • Risks: greater exposure to external shocks and dependencies on non-EU infrastructures; need for advanced privacy solutions and adequate anti-money laundering controls; possible tensions with technological sovereignty.

Effect of the USA on European digital payments

The adoption of clear rules in the United States, as highlighted by the recent GENIUS Act Reuters, increases the likelihood that stablecoin in dollari will consolidate liquidity and acceptance network on a global scale.

An interesting aspect is that, in response, the EU is considering measures to avoid a structural dependency on extra-European standards, preserving the international role of the euro.

In this context, the focus is on cross-border interoperability, resilience under market stress conditions, and harmonization of rules on wallets, digital identity, and ownership limits, with the aim of supporting financial stability.

EU Strategies for the Competitiveness of the Digital Euro

  • Define European technical standards and promote open APIs to ensure integration with banks and PSPs.
  • Activate partnerships with private operators and open source communities to encourage adoption.
  • Integrate privacy-by-design solutions, proportionate AML/CFT controls, and independent audits.
  • Align the project with the regulatory framework provided by MiCA and the current legislative proposals on the digital euro.

Next steps and timelines

In 2025, the phase of technical experimentation coordinated by the BCE will continue, with tests on scalability, privacy, and integration into SEPA circuits and instant payment systems. Subsequently, there will be impact assessments, standardization of wallets, and definition of the distribution model through supervised intermediaries.

It must be said that the political decision regarding the issuance of the digital euro will remain subject to the outcome of the test phases, the consultation with member states, and the discussions in Parliament and the Council (currently under discussion Agenda Digitale).

Adoption Scenarios

The most likely scenario in the short term involves a hybrid model: use of public layers to ensure interoperability and liquidity, alongside permissioned modules that manage aspects of privacy, usage limits, and anti-abuse tools. In this way, the EU aims to balance innovation, control, and protection of citizens.

Regulatory context and reference sources

Note on data and quotes

The value of $288 billion for the stablecoin market is cited by Reuters (June 2025) and requires further confirmation through primary sources and methodological updates. The reference to the “USA stablecoin law” is based on the GENIUS Act (2025); the official documentation can be consulted at the sources mentioned above, along with the ECB and BIS reports cited.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/22/digital-euro-ongoing-eu-breakthrough-after-the-genius-act-usa-on-stablecoin-the-ethereum-and-solana-option-emerges/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.43+8.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04658+12.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02091+9.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable