Digital money will rewire finance: 3 things to watch

By: The Cryptonomist

At Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 speakers argued that digital money must integrate with global banking systems while protecting clients and stability.

How did Hong Kong FinTech Week and the Standard Chartered outlook address blockchain settlement systems?

The Standard Chartered CEO set out a forceful view on ledger-based finance at the gathering. Reuters reported on 3 November 2025 that Hong Kong is easing virtual-asset rules and planning tokenisation pilots, signalling a policy tailwind for proofs of concept.

The original report records Bill Winters saying: “All transactions will settle on blockchains eventually, and all money will be digital.” Delegates discussed legacy rails, custody segregation and operational risk as adoption accelerates.

Will cashless payment infrastructure and central bank digital currency reshape cross border wealth management?

What does this mean for compliance and client flows?

Speakers explored how cashless payment infrastructure and central bank digital currency initiatives could streamline settlements and reduce counterparty risk.

That has direct implications for cross border wealth management, particularly around liquidity, reporting and the mechanics of client cash movement across jurisdictions.

Regulators were emphasised as critical: calls for coherent regulation of digital money aim to prevent regulatory arbitrage while permitting innovation.

At the event, Paul Chan Mo-po said Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to mainland China underpins cross-border wealth prospects and requires regulatory coordination and market stability.

How should the banking innovation ecosystem adapt to blockchain settlement systems and the Standard Chartered outlook?

Banks must balance legacy custody, client protection and new custody models as tokenisation scales.

Georges Elhedery referenced a $13.6 billion investment proposal to privatize Hang Seng Bank during panel discussions, underlining how strategic capital decisions intersect with operational planning.

Operational readiness and interoperability are immediate priorities for treasury and compliance teams; technology alone will not remove legal or settlement risk.

Treasury teams should therefore build intraday liquidity buffers and test cross-rail netting to avoid systemic settlement fails as tokenised volumes increase.

Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 foregrounded a transition to ledger-based settlement, urging banks to update custody, cross-border flows and regulation for digital currencies.