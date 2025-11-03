ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Digital money moves at HK FinTech Week 2025, with ledger settlements and CBDC talks shaping custody rules as Hong Kong.Digital money moves at HK FinTech Week 2025, with ledger settlements and CBDC talks shaping custody rules as Hong Kong.

Digital money will rewire finance: 3 things to watch

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/11/03 23:08
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004133+36.94%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00359+4.36%

At Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 speakers argued that digital money must integrate with global banking systems while protecting clients and stability.

How did Hong Kong FinTech Week and the Standard Chartered outlook address blockchain settlement systems?

The Standard Chartered CEO set out a forceful view on ledger-based finance at the gathering. Reuters reported on 3 November 2025 that Hong Kong is easing virtual-asset rules and planning tokenisation pilots, signalling a policy tailwind for proofs of concept.

The original report records Bill Winters saying: “All transactions will settle on blockchains eventually, and all money will be digital.” Delegates discussed legacy rails, custody segregation and operational risk as adoption accelerates.

Will cashless payment infrastructure and central bank digital currency reshape cross border wealth management?

What does this mean for compliance and client flows?

Speakers explored how cashless payment infrastructure and central bank digital currency initiatives could streamline settlements and reduce counterparty risk.

That has direct implications for cross border wealth management, particularly around liquidity, reporting and the mechanics of client cash movement across jurisdictions.

Regulators were emphasised as critical: calls for coherent regulation of digital money aim to prevent regulatory arbitrage while permitting innovation.

At the event, Paul Chan Mo-po said Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to mainland China underpins cross-border wealth prospects and requires regulatory coordination and market stability.

How should the banking innovation ecosystem adapt to blockchain settlement systems and the Standard Chartered outlook?

Banks must balance legacy custody, client protection and new custody models as tokenisation scales.

Georges Elhedery referenced a $13.6 billion investment proposal to privatize Hang Seng Bank during panel discussions, underlining how strategic capital decisions intersect with operational planning.

Operational readiness and interoperability are immediate priorities for treasury and compliance teams; technology alone will not remove legal or settlement risk.

Treasury teams should therefore build intraday liquidity buffers and test cross-rail netting to avoid systemic settlement fails as tokenised volumes increase.

Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 foregrounded a transition to ledger-based settlement, urging banks to update custody, cross-border flows and regulation for digital currencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,878.43
$105,878.43$105,878.43

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,551.83
$3,551.83$3,551.83

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5490
$2.5490$2.5490

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.80
$166.80$166.80

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17942
$0.17942$0.17942

+0.10%