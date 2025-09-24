Digitap dubbed “XRP 2.0” as cross-border payments narrative explodes

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap, dubbed “XRP 2.0,” is shaking up cross-border payments with a Visa-backed, user-first approach.

XRP has been the leading crypto coin in the cross-border payments narrative for nearly ten years. People use it to transfer money globally faster and cheaper compared to traditional systems such as SWIFT.

While XRP has experienced significant victories, it has also encountered restraints, largely because it depends on banks to a great extent. It is also involved in legal disputes in the United States.

That is to say, a new entrant has come on the scene, and many members of the cryptocurrency community are labelling it “XRP 2.0.” The project in question is Digitap (TAP), which has a practical product, backed by Visa cards. Having a blueprint that is user-centric rather than institution-centric, Digitap is attracting a lot of attention. The ongoing crypto presale is already making noise, and the whole cross-border payments are going to be revolutionized.

XRP gained 3.2%, reaching $3.10 after the launch of the REX Osprey XRP ETF. The fund drew $37.7 million in first-day inflows, marking the biggest debut for a spot crypto ETF in 2025.

Like XRP, Digitap also targets the issue of transferring money across borders quickly and at low cost. But the latter goes on to include freelancers, small businesses, families, and the unbanked in its target audience.

The past strategy of XRP was to choose the highest step first: get into big banks, then offer good things to the users indirectly through the banks. Digitap is a bottom-up approach providing people with the app to handle and spend their money as they wish.

The Cross-Border payments boom couldn’t be better timed. Cross-border payments are enormous, with figures expected to top $250 trillion annually by 2027. Migrants send $860 billion in money transfers overseas every year, usually at very high rates. On the other hand, millions of freelancers are presently engaged in working across borders. However, they encounter lengthy processes and high fees.



The help XRP gave to show this issue was definitely a great thing, but the market has become bigger since then. The necessity of a solution that is instant, low-cost, and mobile-first is probably at its highest today.



Digitap enters this market with a product that is already available, and this is where it gets interesting. It is this trajectory that has caused Digitap to be seen as a swifter and more realistic XRP 2.0 model.

The Digitap Card is a major feather in the cap of this top crypto project. While XRP has bank transfers behind the scenes, Digitap gives users a tool that they can handle right now.

Visa Partnership: Usable worldwide in both physical and online stores.

Apple & Google Pay: Compatible with mobile wallets, allowing tap-to-pay.

Virtual Cards: Shopping cards that can be used online, generated unlimited times, and no personal details are required.

Custom Physical Cards: Regular plastic, metal, or even user-designed ones.

No-KYC Onboarding: Get a card with a simple registration process without providing all of your personal data.

The ability to spend directly like this is what sets Digitap apart from almost any other crypto project. It is no longer just a matter of moving tokens but a matter of converting money. Be it fiat or crypto, TAP helps people to use it anywhere in the world.

New projects are often dismissed as mere hype by their skeptics. To counter such perceptions, Digitap offers its already functional application for download, giving access to users. The roadmap is more than a promise; it is a list of the features implemented. This acts as a trust-building factor, which is especially important when compared to XRP, as it has experienced delays and uncertainties due to its court cases in the United States.

Delays in the banking industry and the achievement of favorable regulatory resolutions are factors that will determine the future of Ripple. Digitap’s future is determined by the app users and app downloads. Besides, that is the future that is already happening. With the new trend of mobile-first apps, financial inclusion for the unbanked, and falling remittance fees, Digitap is getting all the attention.

The presale of TAP comes as a great support to the project since the tokenomics and real-world use are clearly strong.

Ripple demonstrated to everyone that blockchain technology could be used to improve the global payments system but later on, it was mainly found working with banks. Digitap is a step ahead and is still catching up to traditional banking institutions. Digitap has made several moves in the right direction, including the launch of its Visa card, the implementation of no-KYC onboarding, and a fixed supply tokenomics.

The continued exponential growth of cross-border payments has made real tools accessible to users. Digitap could bethe best crypto investment project, and it is not surprising that the crypto community terms it “XRP 2.0.”

