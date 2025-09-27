It wasn’t long ago that top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) were unknown crypto projects trading for mere pennies. In early 2017, XRP traded as low as The post Digitap Price in 2025: Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise? appeared first on CryptoNinjas.It wasn’t long ago that top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) were unknown crypto projects trading for mere pennies. In early 2017, XRP traded as low as The post Digitap Price in 2025: Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise? appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Digitap Price in 2025: Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise?

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/27 01:15
It wasn’t long ago that top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) were unknown crypto projects trading for mere pennies. In early 2017, XRP traded as low as $0.006, while XLM traded below $0.005 in April of that year.

It didn’t take long for investors to recognize the tremendous long-term potential in both projects. By the end of 2017, XRP notched a gain of over 30,000% to trade near $2.80, while XLM reached an all-time high of around $0.93 by January 2018, implying a nearly 18,000% return. Both these stories turned ordinary investors into millionaires within months.

This historical analogy serves as proof that early investors who find the right project at the right time can generate life-changing returns. With Digitap ($TAP) now in a similar low-price position and showcasing real-life utility as a self-described “omni-bank,” investors are questioning how high it could climb in 2025. For readers evaluating what cryptos to invest in, this analogy makes it clear why identifying early‑stage crypto projects before they take off is vital. 

History Repeating? Small Beginnings, Huge Potential

There is an important lesson in crypto to understand: today’s pennies can become tomorrow’s dollars. Both XRP and XLM began with almost nothing, having near-zero visibility. But, due to strong narratives and market adoption, both tokens appreciated as investors recognized their potential to address real problems. Notably, XRP aimed to address and challenge the global payments ecosystem, while XLM wanted to disrupt cross-border transactions.

Digitap’s current situation mirrors that of XRP and XLM in their early days, potentially setting the stage for a similar surge in value. The pattern is present: a new project with a low entry price, significant real-world utility, and timing aligned with a crypto market bull cycle.

Like XRP and XLM in their infancy, Digitap’s $TAP presale is offered at $0.0125 per token, and it has already received a strong vote of confidence from investors. Digitap raised $100,000 within the first 24 hours of its presale going live, and real-time data on its website show it has sold 15.44 million $TAP tokens, generating $193,000 in proceeds.

The next round of the presale will see its price rise to $0.0159, and investors need to act quickly. Even if Digitap generates a fraction of XRP and XLM’s return, a more realistic 50x or 100x return would still dwarf a typical stock or crypto blue-chip investment and make Digitap one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in for 2025.

Digitap: The World’s First Omni-Bank Platform

Digitap doesn’t want to be grouped as a speculative meme token. This is likely the reason why the team decided to launch its full-fledged financial platform before raising funds. Like the product? Consider Digitap as one of the best crypto assets to invest in right now.

The omni-bank platform removes the line between fiat and crypto. Users can manage traditional bank services and cryptocurrency in one seamless app. The main selling feature of the all-in-one digital bank is a Visa-backed debit card with Apple Pay/Google Pay integration.

Digitap’s vision is clear: empower people to deposit, transfer, exchange, and spend money globally. Gone are the days when users needed one app to manage personal finance needs, another for cross-border payments, and another to secure digital assets. Instead, users get a unified fiat-and-crypto wallet linked to physical and virtual cards, so they can hold both fiat and crypto and spend either seamlessly through the same card.

In essence, Digitap is targeting crypto enthusiasts as well as the approximately 1.4 billion adults worldwide who remain either unbanked or cut off from basic financial services. Digitap aims to solve this problem by offering a smartphone app that lets them join the global economy and work as freelancers, for example, to get paid in either fiat or crypto.

Source:Digitap

How High Can Digitap Really Go in 2025?

Digitap’s low initial market cap and high utility make the case for a base-case 50x that would price the coin in the $0.60 to $0.70 range by the end of 2025. If the omni-bank vision takes hold and it captures even a small percentage of the market, which stands at 1.4 billion people, a 100x return is not out of the equation.

But even more conservatively, modest success for Digitap would still mean a 10x or 20x upside from presale levels by the end of 2025. That would put $TAP in the $0.12 to $0.15 range, reflecting a base-case level of success and leaving investors with an exceptional return for 2025, with hopes for further gains in 2026 and beyond.

Digitap’s longer-term trajectory is based on user adoption. Every new user potentially drives token demand higher, whether for staking, fee discounts, or governance. Each new user brings Digitap one step closer to following XRP and XLM’s footsteps.

Digitap offers a mix of low entry price, strong use case, and market timing that few other tokens offer right now. Like those who bought XRP and XLM for pocket change in 2017, investors today could see a small investment grow while also playing a role in fulfilling the omni-bank’s goal of making money borderless for everyone.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

