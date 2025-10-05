DipCoin Dominates SuiFest 2025 as Platinum Sponsor with a Packed Booth, Constant Buzz, and Huge Partnerships

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

SuiFest, the premier event of the Sui ecosystem, brought together international developers, projects, and media at Marina Bay Sands during TOKEN2049. As a Platinum Sponsor, DipCoin.io stood out among the dozens of booths, attracting attendees, igniting discussions, and becoming one of the festival’s most talked-about initiatives.

At the Booth: Constant Action and Real-Time Engagement

Throughout the day, DipCoin’s booth was packed with people who wanted to try out its continuous trading features on the Sui testnet. Developers experienced DipCoin’s CEX-like speed and DeFi transparency instantly by scanning QR codes to access live trials. Feedback flooded in, with most complimenting Sui’s parallel transaction approach for its ease of use and seamless execution.

DipCoin didn’t just show tech. Its limited-edition merch became a viral hit, flooding Instagram and X with “DipCoin booth check-ins.” As one developer quipped:

“I stopped by for a minute, and ended up staying an hour. Everyone’s here, and everyone’s talking about DipCoin.”

A Hub for Ecosystem Partnerships

The DipCoin exhibit evolved become a gathering place for the Sui ecosystem rather than only a showcase. To exchange ideas on liquidity strategies, cross-chain expansion, and derivatives innovation, teams from NAVI Protocol, Scallop, Bluefin, FlowX, Matrixdock, and Turbos stopped by. On the spot, a number of first collaboration options were even outlined.

One ecosystem partner said:

“DipCoin’s liquidity and trading logic are exactly what Sui needs. Seeing it live convinced us of the potential to build together.”

Interviews with DipCoin’s leadership team were scheduled by blockchain media outlets, who wanted to learn more about the company’s technological advantage, product roadmap, and growth strategy for PerpDEX. Many community members promised to join DipCoin’s mainnet when it starts, calling it one of the “hottest booths at SuiFest.”

About DipCoin.io

Built on the Sui blockchain, DipCoin is a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) featuring DeFi-level transparency and CEX-like performance for endless trading. DipCoin wants to make permanent trading quicker, safer, and more lucrative with its deep liquidity, precise order matching, and incredibly cheap costs.

The Road Ahead

2025 marks a breakout year:

Q3 — Perpetual trading launched on testnet + beta mainnet upgrade.

Q4 — DipCoin Token (TGE) launch + upgraded AMM.

SuiFest 2025 was more than an event for DipCoin — it was proof that the community, ecosystem, and media are ready for a new standard in DeFi trading.

DipCoin is just getting started.

Learn more：https://www.dipcoin.io/

