Direct-To-Consumer Fragrance Brands Reshaping The Retail Playbook

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 07:52
Moonveil
MORE$0,1008-0,89%
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000965+0,52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016953+5,82%
Wink
LIKE$0,010483+1,65%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0001081-14,68%

The fragrance category represents an opportunity to capitalize on health-conscious consumers willing to pay premium prices for innovative formulations.

getty

More brands in the fragrance space are embracing alcohol-free formulations, leaning into direct-to-consumer channels, and leveraging strategic influencer partnerships to capture this expanding market, which is projected to reach $74.76 billion by 2030.

Beardbrand is one new player in this space, expanding its beard-centric product line to include a new men’s Eau de Parfum collection that’s formulated with MCT oil instead of traditional alcohol bases.

Formulation with MCT oil as a carrier addresses growing consumer concerns about skin health and microbiome disruption—a trend that alcohol-free perfume and cologne blends are capitalizing on, thanks in part to buzz from recent releases from top beauty brands like YSL Beauty and Dior.

“Most colognes are alcohol-based and can wreak havoc on your skin’s microbiome,” said Eric Bandholz, one of the founders of Beardbrand. The three-fragrance line, priced between $45-$50 for 20mL rollerball bottles, targets health-conscious male consumers seeking premium alternatives to traditional alcohol-based fragrances.

The men’s fragrance segment is on an impressive trajectory, with data showing an 8.94% compound annual growth rate forecasted for 2025-2030, outpacing both its female counterpart and the overall market.

The shift toward direct sales channels is equally pronounced. Fulton & Roark, another American fragrance brand founded in 2012, operates on a 90% direct-to-consumer model, supplementing that channel with 450 specialty retail partnerships across the US.

The focus on a direct-to-consumer sales approach allows brands greater control over pricing, customer relationships, and brand storytelling.

“We refer to our mission as ‘American Fine Fragrance,'” said Kevin Keller, Fulton & Roark’s co-founder, emphasizing a break from European traditions within the vertical. The company positions itself as creating uniquely American perspectives in fragrance, similar to how bourbon and craft beer have developed distinct American identities.

The brand’s focus on higher concentration extracts—around 30%—reflects another industry trend toward premium positioning and enhanced performance. This strategy commands higher price points while delivering the longevity and projection that discerning consumers seek out.

The fragrance retail landscape is also diversifying beyond traditional department stores.

Salt & Stone, founded by former professional snowboarder Nima Jalali, leverages athletic partnerships and lifestyle marketing to reach active consumers. The brand sponsors professional golfer Charley Hull and NBA forward Jerami Grant, positioning its fragrance offerings within broader wellness and active lifestyle categories.

For retailers, the fragrance category represents an opportunity to capitalize on health-conscious consumers willing to pay premium prices for innovative formulations. The success of direct-to-consumer brands also suggests opportunities for partnerships and exclusive collaborations that can differentiate retail offerings.

As the industry evolves, brands that combine innovative formulations, compelling storytelling, and diverse retail strategies are positioned to capture disproportionate market share in this expanding category.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kaleighmoore/2025/09/10/direct-to-consumer-fragrance-brands-reshaping-the-retail-playbook/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
XRP
XRP$2,9924+1,14%
FUND
FUND$0,018--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 08:00
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0,1534-0,38%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002697-5,69%
Major
MAJOR$0,16177+0,16%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0,01059-3,37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0923+9,48%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001977-0,95%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem