Disappointing News About The ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Release Date

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:16
Threshold
T$0.01579-0.87%
SIX
SIX$0.02143+0.18%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09903+4.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4014+1.36%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014241-6.25%

While we are used to long gaps between streaming shows, this is sort of getting ridiculous at this point, as yet another production is showing signs that we’re still going to have an interminable wait between seasons. In this case, that’s House of the Dragon season 3.

In a recent THR profile of House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke, it’s been revealed that production on season 3 won’t even be finished until October. Production leads into post-production, and that is way longer than you might think.

We can look at season 2 to calculate this. Season 2 of House of the Dragon started filming April 2023, and ended September 2023. But the show was not actually released until June 2024, 8.5 months later. So, if filming wraps in October, that’s at least June 2024, if not longer, making it a full two year gap between seasons. Better than some, maybe, but worse than many others who have managed to get the gap down to something more akin to a year and a half.

The article also says that House of the Dragon season 4, the last season, has not been written yet, so if we’re sticking to this schedule, we’re talking a 2028 series finale. Keep in mind, from 2011 to 2017, we had a 10 episode season of Game of Thrones released a year apart, up through season 7 (there was an oddly long gap of two years between 7 and the just six-episode season 8). House of the Dragon isn’t anywhere close to this, and that’s even with season 2 knocked down to eight episodes, and allegedly season 3 will also have eight. It’s also said that season 2 carved off what was supposed to be its blockbuster naval battle finale, which was moved to season 3’s premiere instead.

There is at least some good news for Game of Thrones fans. Before House of the Dragon season 3 is released, we should see the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series out in early 2026, the adaptation of the Tales of Dunk and Egg, and a show George Martin is already raving about, unlike his very public comments with him being annoyed about book changes made to House of the Dragon. Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is apparently meant to be an ongoing series as well, so perhaps it can fill the gaps between House of the Dragon seasons. And hopefully it’s a better show as well.

There are a number of other Game of Thrones series that are either moving forward or at least being considered. WB believes the “Game of Thrones universe” is a key part of its future and one of its “billion dollar” franchises alongside DC and Harry Potter. Whether anything matches the early seasons of Game of Thrones remains to be seen, but House of the Dragon definitely has not to date.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/06/disappointing-news-about-the-house-of-the-dragon-season-3-release-date/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0095-8.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11249-2.03%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010845-1.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference