Discover Mono Protocol: The $2M-Backed Project Built to Simplify Development, Launch Faster, and Monetize Every Transaction

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 21:28
CROSS
CROSS$0.2475+5.52%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4696+2.06%

Developing in Web3 has often meant navigating fragmented systems, high transaction costs, and complex cross-chain infrastructure. Mono Protocol introduces a new approach that brings clarity and efficiency to this landscape.

It focuses on three powerful outcomes: simplify development, launch faster, and monetize every transaction. 

By unifying balances, streamlining execution, and integrating monetization at the core, it helps developers move from concept to deployment without unnecessary hurdles.

After raising $2M in its private round, Mono Protocol is now running whitelist registration ahead of the presale. With the whitelist open for $0.01 early access, Mono Protocol enters the scene as a fresh step toward a more unified Web3 experience.

Breaking the Barriers of Multi-Chain Complexity

In the current blockchain environment, developers and users face repeated friction. Managing balances across chains requires separate wallets and constant transfers. Developers must build around bridges, design for different token standards, and struggle with fragmented liquidity.

This slows down application launches and drives up costs. For users, delays and failed transactions create frustration, while developers face heavy infrastructure burdens. Monetizing transactions is possible, but inefficiencies and high fees often limit its potential.

Mono Protocol positions itself to directly address these challenges through chain abstraction, providing a smoother path forward.

How Mono Protocol Solves These Problems with Unified Chain Abstraction

Mono Protocol introduces a system where one account and one balance can interact across all supported blockchains. This eliminates the need for constant switching, bridging, or manual balance management. For developers, it means building once and deploying everywhere.

At the heart of its design is Liquidity Lock technology. By separating transaction intent from settlement, it guarantees execution with cryptographic proof. This prevents failed transfers and ensures every action completes successfully. MEV-resistant routing further protects value, keeping execution efficient and fair.

What makes Mono Protocol different is its holistic approach. It does not only connect chains but abstracts them entirely, making the blockchain layer invisible to end users. Developers can launch faster with simple APIs while also monetizing every transaction through built-in fee structures. 

This combination of speed, security, and unified design makes it stand apart from existing cross-chain solutions.

With $2M already raised in its private round and whitelist early access open at $0.01, Mono Protocol begins its journey toward shaping a new standard in blockchain interaction.

MONO Token Utility Driving the System Forward

The MONO token is central to the functioning of Mono Protocol. It powers universal gas, where fees can be paid with any token across supported networks. This eliminates the need to hold native tokens for every chain and creates a seamless transaction experience.

Through staking, network operators secure the protocol and earn a portion of fees collected. This strengthens governance while aligning incentives with network health. In addition, solvers and routers use execution bonds to guarantee instant settlement under the Liquidity Lock model, ensuring reliability.

Together, these functions make MONO more than just a utility token. It becomes a key part of how development is simplified, launches are accelerated, and every transaction is monetized at the protocol level.

A Future of Simpler Building and Seamless Transactions

Mono Protocol sets out to change how developers and users interact with blockchain. By simplifying development, it reduces time-to-market for new applications. By offering faster execution, it creates reliability and trust. By enabling monetization at every step, it adds sustainable value for both users and builders.

Its design focuses on making Web3 feel like one network rather than many competing chains. This unified approach paves the way for stronger applications and more accessible user experiences. 

Learn more about Mono Protocol:

Website: https://www.monoprotocol.com/ 

X: https://x.com/mono_protocol

Telegram: https://t.me/monoprotocol_official 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/monoprotocol/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+5.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04988+1.77%
SEED
SEED$0.001611-16.05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07035-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.1662+2.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K