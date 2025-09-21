The post Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 16:45 Imagine scrolling crypto Twitter at 3 a.m. and seeing memes evolve into multi-million-dollar projects. Official Melania ($MELANIA) is tweeting its way to fame, Book of Meme ($BOME) is archiving culture one block at a time, and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) is proving toilet humor can fund wallets. In the middle of all this, BullZilla ($BZIL) stomps in like a boss fight, already roaring through presale stages. That’s why traders are obsessively chasing the top meme coins to invest in this week. Right now, BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 3 (Phase 3-C). Its progressive pricing model increases the token price every $ 100,000 raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. The current ROI from Stage 3-C to listing is over 7,100%, while the earliest buyers are already sitting on quadruple-digit returns. Every minute delay means paying more tomorrow. In meme land, hesitation isn’t just costly, it’s catastrophic. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla is designed like a blockbuster saga, not a basic presale. Its “Mutation Mechanism” pushes the token price higher automatically, which is why traders view it as one of the top meme coins to invest in this week. Early investors are already pocketing outsized returns, and with each stage, the beast only grows stronger. At Stage 3-C, Bull Zilla trades at $0.00007241. Over $530,000 has been raised, with 27 billion tokens sold and 1,700+ holders onboard. The frenzy was instant: 3 billion tokens sold in the first four hours and $39,000 raised within 24 hours. ROI metrics are staggering, 1,159.30% for the earliest participants and 7,179.94% projected gains from today’s stage to the $0.00527 listing. This is the kind of math that sets off the next big meme coin signals across the market. Consider the investment scenarios. A $1,000 entry secures 13.81 million… The post Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 16:45 Imagine scrolling crypto Twitter at 3 a.m. and seeing memes evolve into multi-million-dollar projects. Official Melania ($MELANIA) is tweeting its way to fame, Book of Meme ($BOME) is archiving culture one block at a time, and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) is proving toilet humor can fund wallets. In the middle of all this, BullZilla ($BZIL) stomps in like a boss fight, already roaring through presale stages. That’s why traders are obsessively chasing the top meme coins to invest in this week. Right now, BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 3 (Phase 3-C). Its progressive pricing model increases the token price every $ 100,000 raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. The current ROI from Stage 3-C to listing is over 7,100%, while the earliest buyers are already sitting on quadruple-digit returns. Every minute delay means paying more tomorrow. In meme land, hesitation isn’t just costly, it’s catastrophic. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla is designed like a blockbuster saga, not a basic presale. Its “Mutation Mechanism” pushes the token price higher automatically, which is why traders view it as one of the top meme coins to invest in this week. Early investors are already pocketing outsized returns, and with each stage, the beast only grows stronger. At Stage 3-C, Bull Zilla trades at $0.00007241. Over $530,000 has been raised, with 27 billion tokens sold and 1,700+ holders onboard. The frenzy was instant: 3 billion tokens sold in the first four hours and $39,000 raised within 24 hours. ROI metrics are staggering, 1,159.30% for the earliest participants and 7,179.94% projected gains from today’s stage to the $0.00527 listing. This is the kind of math that sets off the next big meme coin signals across the market. Consider the investment scenarios. A $1,000 entry secures 13.81 million…

Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block

2025/09/21
Crypto News
  21 September 2025
  16:45

Imagine scrolling crypto Twitter at 3 a.m. and seeing memes evolve into multi-million-dollar projects.

Official Melania ($MELANIA) is tweeting its way to fame, Book of Meme ($BOME) is archiving culture one block at a time, and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) is proving toilet humor can fund wallets. In the middle of all this, BullZilla ($BZIL) stomps in like a boss fight, already roaring through presale stages. That’s why traders are obsessively chasing the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Right now, BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 3 (Phase 3-C). Its progressive pricing model increases the token price every $ 100,000 raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. The current ROI from Stage 3-C to listing is over 7,100%, while the earliest buyers are already sitting on quadruple-digit returns. Every minute delay means paying more tomorrow. In meme land, hesitation isn’t just costly, it’s catastrophic.

1. BullZilla ($BZIL)

BullZilla is designed like a blockbuster saga, not a basic presale. Its “Mutation Mechanism” pushes the token price higher automatically, which is why traders view it as one of the top meme coins to invest in this week. Early investors are already pocketing outsized returns, and with each stage, the beast only grows stronger.

At Stage 3-C, Bull Zilla trades at $0.00007241. Over $530,000 has been raised, with 27 billion tokens sold and 1,700+ holders onboard. The frenzy was instant: 3 billion tokens sold in the first four hours and $39,000 raised within 24 hours. ROI metrics are staggering, 1,159.30% for the earliest participants and 7,179.94% projected gains from today’s stage to the $0.00527 listing. This is the kind of math that sets off the next big meme coin signals across the market.

Consider the investment scenarios. A $1,000 entry secures 13.81 million $BZIL tokens. A whale-sized $30,000 allocation grabs 414.3 million tokens. But wait three days, and the price climbs 9.21% higher to $0.00007908, reducing token counts instantly. For anyone comparing the best meme coin opportunities 2025, BullZilla proves why action beats hesitation.

The Beast Behind the Numbers

What makes BullZilla special is the culture. Its 24-chapter Lore Bible isn’t just flavor text; it triggers real Roar Burns that permanently reduce supply. Add in the HODL Furnace with 70% APY staking, and long-term holders forge serious rewards. The Roarblood Vault cranks up referral bonuses with 10% rewards, creating viral word-of-mouth adoption.

This isn’t hype without substance. Analysts covering BullZilla vs Dogecoin point out that while Dogecoin remains a pioneer, it never had structured burns or high-yield staking. BullZilla has both, plus an active mythos that keeps traders hooked. For those screening the top meme coins to invest in this week, this project roars louder than its rivals.

2. Official Melania ($MELANIA)

Official Melania is one of the more unusual meme tokens of 2025, drawing its identity from political parody and personality branding. Built with a mix of humor and controversy, it has attracted traders who thrive on cultural relevance. Community-driven pumps have propelled $MELANIA into trending territory, earning it a spot among the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Its tokenomics focus heavily on visibility, with a large portion allocated to marketing and community rewards. While ROI hasn’t matched newer presales, its cultural stickiness ensures repeat cycles of liquidity. For investors, it sits at the intersection of satire and speculation, offering exposure to a niche meme angle. Analysts tracking the next big meme coin signals argue that projects like $MELANIA benefit most when tied to viral narratives, and so far, its meme presence has delivered.

3. Book of Meme ($BOME)

Book of Meme ($BOME) combines meme culture with blockchain permanence by archiving internet jokes into decentralized storage. Every transaction contributes to preserving memes forever, making it more than just a speculative asset. This creative utility has earned it serious traction and recognition as one of the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Its tokenomics encourage long-term scarcity, with burns and storage fees aligning incentives for holders. Analysts rank it among the best meme coin opportunities of 2025, thanks to its unique value proposition: memes as digital heritage. While price spikes can be volatile, its cultural mission ensures community engagement stays strong.

4. Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin proves that nothing is too silly to succeed in crypto. Its brand is built entirely on toilet humor, but behind the laughs lies a community-driven token model that has gained surprising traction. With trading volume spiking during meme challenges, $FARTCOIN has become one of the more peculiar entries in meme coin screening.

Its appeal lies in accessibility: cheap tokens, endless jokes, and a sense of belonging for retail traders. For those chasing the top meme coins to invest in this week, Fartcoin may not have deep utility, but its viral factor makes it a contender in unpredictable ways. Analysts watching next big meme coin signals often cite $FARTCOIN as a “wildcard token” capable of explosive, if short-lived, pumps.

5. Simon’s Cat ($CAT)

Simon’s Cat ($CAT) taps into the nostalgia of an internet-famous cartoon cat, turning a beloved meme into a tradable token. It has quickly built a loyal community of fans who see it as a feel-good project. With NFTs and token integration tied to the brand, $CAT is carving a path among the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Its tokenomics rely on a low supply and community rewards, encouraging holders to stay for the long term. Analysts consider it one of the best meme coin opportunities in 2025 because it merges recognizable IP with crypto innovation. Like BullZilla, it highlights how strong cultural foundations can translate into sustained token performance.

6. Apu Apustaja ($APU)

Apu Apustaja ($APU), also known as “Help Apu,” has grown into a global meme coin phenomenon. Its origins in wholesome meme culture have given it a strong following, and the token’s design has sustained that momentum. As one of the top meme coins to invest in this week, $APU demonstrates the enduring power of internet icons.

Its tokenomics emphasize decentralization and fair distribution, ensuring that the community remains at the center. For investors, $APU represents one of the next big meme coin signals, especially as it continues to expand across exchanges. Analysts argue that while it lacks high-yield staking like BullZilla, its community depth gives it staying power in 2025.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, the top meme coins to invest in this week are BullZilla, Official Melania, Book of Meme, Fartcoin, Simon’s Cat, and Apu Apustaja. Each brings unique meme power, from archiving culture to parody-driven branding.

BullZilla, however, is the crown jewel. Its progressive Mutation Mechanism, Roar Burns, and HODL Furnace staking make it more than hype; it’s a structured presale with massive ROI potential. With BullZilla vs. Dogecoin comparisons intensifying, the presale narrative reveals why this project is capturing attention. The Mythos Play ensures culture, staking, and scarcity align into a long-term story.

The presale is ticking, the numbers are climbing, and the roar is only getting louder. Don’t snooze, join the stampede now.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to find a meme coin presale?

Most presales are announced on official project websites and verified via blockchain explorers. Always confirm before investing.

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

BullZilla’s live Stage 3-C presale is considered one of the best meme coin opportunities in 2025 due to automatic price climbs and staking rewards.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

BullZilla, Book of Meme, and Apu Apustaja are top candidates, each with strong cultural or structural backing.

Which meme coin is best to buy right now?

BullZilla’s presale offers unmatched ROI potential, while Simon’s Cat and Fartcoin attract retail traders.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, particularly those with fundamental community foundations and sustainable tokenomics. BullZilla vs Dogecoin debates show how new structures can outpace pioneers.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/6-top-meme-coins-to-invest-in-this-week-discover-the-presale-climbing-with-every-block/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
