ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Disney-Owned Channels Go Dark On YouTube TV: What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV overnight. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV around midnight Eastern time Friday as the companies’ current contract ran out, leaving YouTube TV’s 10 million subscribers without access to ABC, ESPN, FX and more channels. The two companies have reportedly clashed over pricing: Disney has accused YouTube of “refusing to pay fair rates for our channels,” but YouTube has said Disney is pushing for “deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” Deadline reported. In a statement to Deadline, a Disney spokesperson accused YouTube’s parent company Google of choosing to “deny their subscribers the content they value most” and “using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.” It’s unclear how long the blackout will last, though YouTube TV has said it will offer customers a $20 credit if Disney-owned channels remain unavailable for an “extended period of time.” Forbes has reached out to Disney and YouTube TV for comment. Which Channels Are Affected By The Youtube Tv-Disney Blackout? Disney-owned channels now unavailable to stream on YouTube TV include sports networks ESPN and ESPN2, major television network ABC, and plenty of others, including the Disney Channel, FX, Freeform, National Geographic and Spanish-language channels including ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español and Nat Geo Mundo. Which Major Television Programs Might Be Impacted? The blackout could obstruct access to major sporting events, including college football matches scheduled to air on ESPN. Two top-ranked teams, the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores, are set to face off Saturday afternoon in a game airing on ABC, while the Notre Dame-Boston College and Southern Methodist University-University of Miami games are set for Saturday afternoon on… The post Disney-Owned Channels Go Dark On YouTube TV: What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV overnight. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV around midnight Eastern time Friday as the companies’ current contract ran out, leaving YouTube TV’s 10 million subscribers without access to ABC, ESPN, FX and more channels. The two companies have reportedly clashed over pricing: Disney has accused YouTube of “refusing to pay fair rates for our channels,” but YouTube has said Disney is pushing for “deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” Deadline reported. In a statement to Deadline, a Disney spokesperson accused YouTube’s parent company Google of choosing to “deny their subscribers the content they value most” and “using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.” It’s unclear how long the blackout will last, though YouTube TV has said it will offer customers a $20 credit if Disney-owned channels remain unavailable for an “extended period of time.” Forbes has reached out to Disney and YouTube TV for comment. Which Channels Are Affected By The Youtube Tv-Disney Blackout? Disney-owned channels now unavailable to stream on YouTube TV include sports networks ESPN and ESPN2, major television network ABC, and plenty of others, including the Disney Channel, FX, Freeform, National Geographic and Spanish-language channels including ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español and Nat Geo Mundo. Which Major Television Programs Might Be Impacted? The blackout could obstruct access to major sporting events, including college football matches scheduled to air on ESPN. Two top-ranked teams, the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores, are set to face off Saturday afternoon in a game airing on ABC, while the Notre Dame-Boston College and Southern Methodist University-University of Miami games are set for Saturday afternoon on…

Disney-Owned Channels Go Dark On YouTube TV: What To Know

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:27
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0,003617+26,11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,5015-2,22%
Octavia
VIA$0,0132-4,34%
Rank
RAN$0,001663+2,46%
Moonveil
MORE$0,004705-7,38%

Topline

Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV overnight. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV around midnight Eastern time Friday as the companies’ current contract ran out, leaving YouTube TV’s 10 million subscribers without access to ABC, ESPN, FX and more channels.

The two companies have reportedly clashed over pricing: Disney has accused YouTube of “refusing to pay fair rates for our channels,” but YouTube has said Disney is pushing for “deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” Deadline reported.

In a statement to Deadline, a Disney spokesperson accused YouTube’s parent company Google of choosing to “deny their subscribers the content they value most” and “using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.”

It’s unclear how long the blackout will last, though YouTube TV has said it will offer customers a $20 credit if Disney-owned channels remain unavailable for an “extended period of time.”

Forbes has reached out to Disney and YouTube TV for comment.

Which Channels Are Affected By The Youtube Tv-Disney Blackout?

Disney-owned channels now unavailable to stream on YouTube TV include sports networks ESPN and ESPN2, major television network ABC, and plenty of others, including the Disney Channel, FX, Freeform, National Geographic and Spanish-language channels including ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español and Nat Geo Mundo.

Which Major Television Programs Might Be Impacted?

The blackout could obstruct access to major sporting events, including college football matches scheduled to air on ESPN. Two top-ranked teams, the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores, are set to face off Saturday afternoon in a game airing on ABC, while the Notre Dame-Boston College and Southern Methodist University-University of Miami games are set for Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Other broadcasts set for ABC that could be impacted include late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and other primetime programming scheduled for next week, like “Dancing with the Stars,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “Shark Tank” and “9-1-1.” Many ABC programs are made available to stream on Disney-owned streaming services Disney+ and Hulu.

Key Background

Disney is not the only company to face a contract dispute with YouTube TV in recent months, though some other recent disputes were resolved ahead of a blackout. NBCUniversal-owned channels nearly departed YouTube TV as its contract with the streaming service ran out at the end of September, but the companies inked a short-term agreement to keep NBC channels running while they ironed out terms for a long-term deal, which was reached days later. The dispute similarly concerned pricing, as Google accused NBCUniversal of “asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers.” Paramount channels nearly went dark on YouTube TV in February as the companies disagreed over pricing, with YouTube TV saying it sought a “fair agreement” reached “without passing on additional costs to our subscribers.” The companies reached a temporary agreement to avoid a blackout and secured a deal days later.

Further Reading

Disney Warns That YouTube TV Could Drop ABC, ESPN and More Networks in Fee Dispute (Variety)

NBCU, Google Ink Long-Term Carriage Deal for YouTube TV, Which Will Add Relaunched NBC Sports Network This Fall (Variety)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/10/31/youtube-tv-customers-lose-abc-espn-and-other-disney-channels-what-to-know/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1558-1,98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014903+4,23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0,0047495+50,83%
Allo
RWA$0,0045-1,16%
Starpower
STAR$0,12215-0,65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 916,50
$105 916,50$105 916,50

+0,81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 552,45
$3 552,45$3 552,45

+0,93%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5506
$2,5506$2,5506

+0,85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,87
$166,87$166,87

+0,34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17950
$0,17950$0,17950

+0,15%