Disney, Universal, Warner Bros hit China’s MiniMax AI with suit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:19
Union
U$0.01456+6.26%
FORM
FORM$1.9487-1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017437+1.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.009731-4.49%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008763-7.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.57%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Disney, Universal, Warner Bros hit China’s MiniMax AI with suit

Disney (NASDAQ: DIS), Universal Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) jointly filed a copyright lawsuit on Tuesday against Chinese startup MiniMax, accusing the company of “willful and brazen” copyright infringement through its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image and video generating service Hailuo AI, which the plaintiffs claim was built from intellectual property stolen from Hollywood studios.

The suit, filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on September 16, claims that MiniMax operates, in the form of Hailuo AI, “a Chinese artificial intelligence image and video generating service that pirates and plunders Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works on a massive scale.”

MiniMax launched Hailuo AI in 2024 and markets it as a “Hollywood Studio in Your Pocket,” something the plaintiffs described as “an audacious self-anointed nickname given that MiniMax built its business from intellectual property stolen from Hollywood studios like Plaintiffs.”

Further, the Disney et al. filing claims that the Hailuo AI service “offers its subscribers an endless supply of infringing images and videos featuring Plaintiffs’ famous copyrighted characters,” and that MiniMax “completely disregards U.S. copyright law and treats Plaintiffs’ valuable copyrighted characters like its own.”

The lawsuit comes amid a string of AI-related copyright suits brought by major Hollywood studios, increasingly looking to protect their intellectual property from generative AI technology. Disney and Universal sued AI startup Midjourney in June, also alleging copyright infringement—the same law firm representing plaintiffs in this case, Jenner & Block LLP, is also acting for plaintiffs in the MiniMax case.

“We support innovation that enhances human creativity while protecting the contributions of countless creators and the entire creative industry. A responsible approach to AI innovation is critical, and today’s lawsuit against MiniMax again demonstrates our shared commitment to holding accountable those who violate copyright laws, wherever they may be based,” Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery said in a joint statement, as reported by Variety on Tuesday.

Who is to blame

Debates around AI copyright infringement are ongoing. One of the principal issues is where to apportion blame, and therefore legal liability.

One argument is that the creator and operator of the generative AI is responsible for any copyright infringement committed by it (or using it). This is the stance Disney and the other Hollywood studios appear to be taking in the lawsuit against MiniMax.

However, another possible argument is that the users are the ones committing the copyright infringement, not the platform; thus, the individual users of Hailuo AI, who input the prompts and ask the AI to recreate copyrighted characters, are the ones who should be held liable.

In an attempt to preempt this latter defense from MiniMax, the filing makes three main counterpoints: First, MiniMax has the ability to control the copyright infringement because the company “controls and selects which of Plaintiffs’ Copyrighted Works are copied and used to train Hailuo AI”; second, MiniMax has the ability to control the prompts from its subscribers that are submitted to Hailuo AI and to block subscribers who request infringing content; and third, MiniMax already has protective measures in place that block subscriber prompts requesting violence, sexually explicit or pornographic material, defamatory or obscene material, or material for use in political campaigns, therefore, it could, if it wanted to, implement similar controls for copyrighted material.

The plaintiffs also claim they have asked MiniMax to stop using their copyrighted works without permission, to no avail.

In terms of restitution, Disney et al. are seeking up to $150,000 per infringed work. Based on the numerous cases of infringement cited in the suit this could mount to the millions of dollars. In addition, the plaintiffs seek permanent injunctive relief restraining MiniMax from continuing to infringe the copyrighted material or offering Hailuo AI without appropriate copyright protection.

MiniMax’s parent company, Shanghai Xiyu Jizhi Technology Co. Ltd, was also named a defendant in the suit. Neither has yet responded publicly to the suit.

Back to the top ↑

Disney vs Midjourney

On June 11, Disney and Universal filed their suit against AI startup Midjourney, claiming that the defendant is “distributing images (and soon videos) that blatantly incorporate and copy Disney’s and Universal’s famous characters—without investing a penny in their creation.”

Midjourney is a generative AI program and service created and hosted by the San Francisco-based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc., which describes itself as “an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought.”

In contrast, the plaintiffs described Midjourney as “the quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism.”

For its part, in its response filing, Midjourney made two main counterpoints. First, it argued copyright law does not confer “absolute control over the use of copyrighted works” and that the limited monopoly granted by copyright must give way to so-called “fair use,” which safeguards the free flow of ideas and information.

“Training a generative AI model to understand concepts by extracting statistical information embedded in copyrighted works is a quintessentially transformative fair use,” stated the company’s filing.

Its second point was that the Midjourney platform is “an instrument for user expression,” and that it assists with the creation of images “only at the direction of its users, guided by their instructions, in what is often an elaborate and time-consuming process of experimentation, iteration, and discovery.”

In this regard, it also noted that its users are required to agree to the ‘Terms of Service,’ which states that they will refrain from infringing the intellectual property rights of others.

“Midjourney does not presuppose and cannot know whether any particular image is infringing absent notice from a copyright owner and information regarding how the image is used,” said the filing.

In other words, the company essentially claimed that the creations of its AI were transformative enough to be fair use, and even if they’re not, the users are responsible for creating them.

It remains to be seen which arguments will win out, as the case is ongoing, but this is not Midjourney’s first copyright infringement rodeo.

Along with fellow AI platforms DeviantArt and Stability AI, Midjourney was largely successful in getting a similar suit—accusing the firms and their generative AI programs of various copyright violations—largely dismissed, in November 2023.

However, in this instance, the plaintiffs were three individual artists, and the Judge’s reasoning revolved around a lack of evidence—i.e., not setting a substantial presence with regard to AI and copyright law. It’s fair to say that major corporations such as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery may have greater resources with which to back up their claims against Midjourney.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Back to the top ↑

Watch | Alex Ball on the future of tech: AI development and entrepreneurship

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/disney-universal-warner-bros-hit-china-minimax-ai-with-suit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+5.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04988+1.77%
SEED
SEED$0.001611-16.05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07035-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.1662+2.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K