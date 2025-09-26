Learn how it handles RPC, task plugins, fault tolerance & scheduling. Perfect for devs looking to optimize or extend their workflows!Learn how it handles RPC, task plugins, fault tolerance & scheduling. Perfect for devs looking to optimize or extend their workflows!

Dissecting the Master Server: How DolphinScheduler Powers Workflow Scheduling

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/26 13:03
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01411-2.21%

In modern data-driven enterprises, a workflow scheduling system is the "central nervous system" of the data pipeline. From ETL tasks to machine learning training, from report generation to real-time monitoring, almost all critical business processes rely on a stable, efficient, and scalable scheduling engine.

The author believes that Apache DolphinScheduler 3.1.9 is a stable and widely used version, so this article focuses on this version, analyzing the relevant processes related to the Master service startup, deeply exploring its core source code, architectural design, module division, and key implementation mechanisms. The goal is to help developers understand how the Master works and lay a foundation for further secondary development or performance optimization.

This series of articles is divided into three parts: the Master Server startup process, the Worker server startup process, and related process diagrams. This is the first part.

1. Core Overview of Master Server Startup

  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.MasterServer#run
 public void run() throws SchedulerException {         // 1. Initialize rpc server         this.masterRPCServer.start();          // 2. Install task plugin         this.taskPluginManager.loadPlugin();          // 3. Self-tolerant         this.masterRegistryClient.start();         this.masterRegistryClient.setRegistryStoppable(this);          // 4. Master scheduling         this.masterSchedulerBootstrap.init();         this.masterSchedulerBootstrap.start();          // 5. Event execution service         this.eventExecuteService.start();         // 6. Fault tolerance mechanism         this.failoverExecuteThread.start();          // 7. Quartz scheduling         this.schedulerApi.start();         ...     }

1.1 RPC Startup:

  • Description: Registers processors for relevant commands, such as task execution, task execution results, task termination, etc.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.rpc.MasterRPCServer#start
 public void start() {          ...         // Task execution request processor         this.nettyRemotingServer.registerProcessor(CommandType.TASK_EXECUTE_RUNNING, taskExecuteRunningProcessor);         // Task execution result request processor         this.nettyRemotingServer.registerProcessor(CommandType.TASK_EXECUTE_RESULT, taskExecuteResponseProcessor);         // Task termination request processor         this.nettyRemotingServer.registerProcessor(CommandType.TASK_KILL_RESPONSE, taskKillResponseProcessor);         ...         this.nettyRemotingServer.start();         logger.info("Started Master RPC Server...");     }

1.2 Task Plugin Initialization:

  • Description: Task-related template operations such as creating tasks, parsing task parameters, and retrieving task resource information. This plugin needs to be registered on the API, Master, and Worker sides. The role in Master is to set the data source and UDF information.

1.3 Self-Tolerant (Master Registration):

  • Description: Registers the master’s information to the registry (using Zookeeper as an example), and listens for changes in the registration of itself, other masters, and all worker nodes to perform fault-tolerant processing.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.registry.MasterRegistryClient#start
public void start() {         try {             this.masterHeartBeatTask = new MasterHeartBeatTask(masterConfig, registryClient);             // 1. Register itself to the registry;             registry();             // 2. Listen to the connection state with the registry;             registryClient.addConnectionStateListener(                     new MasterConnectionStateListener(masterConfig, registryClient, masterConnectStrategy));             // 3. Listen to the status of other masters and workers in the registry and perform fault-tolerant work             registryClient.subscribe(REGISTRY_DOLPHINSCHEDULER_NODE, new MasterRegistryDataListener());         } catch (Exception e) {             throw new RegistryException("Master registry client start up error", e);         }     }

1.4 Master Scheduling:

  • Description: A scanning thread that periodically checks the command table in the database and performs different operations based on command types. This is the core logic for workflow startup, instance fault tolerance, etc.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.runner.MasterSchedulerBootstrap#run
public void run() {         while (!ServerLifeCycleManager.isStopped()) {             try {                 // If the server is not in running status, it cannot consume commands                 if (!ServerLifeCycleManager.isRunning()) {                     logger.warn("The current server {} is not at running status, cannot consume commands.", this.masterAddress);                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                 }                  // Handle workload overload (CPU/memory)                 boolean isOverload = OSUtils.isOverload(masterConfig.getMaxCpuLoadAvg(), masterConfig.getReservedMemory());                 if (isOverload) {                     logger.warn("The current server {} is overload, cannot consume commands.", this.masterAddress);                     MasterServerMetrics.incMasterOverload();                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                     continue;                 }                  // Get commands from the database                 List<Command> commands = findCommands();                 if (CollectionUtils.isEmpty(commands)) {                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                     continue;                 }                  // Convert commands to process instances and handle the workflow logic                 List<ProcessInstance> processInstances = command2ProcessInstance(commands);                 if (CollectionUtils.isEmpty(processInstances)) {                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                     continue;                 }                  // Handle workflow instance execution                 processInstances.forEach(processInstance -> {                     try {                         LoggerUtils.setWorkflowInstanceIdMDC(processInstance.getId());                         WorkflowExecuteRunnable workflowRunnable = new WorkflowExecuteRunnable(processInstance, ...);                         processInstanceExecCacheManager.cache(processInstance.getId(), workflowRunnable);                         workflowEventQueue.addEvent(new WorkflowEvent(WorkflowEventType.START_WORKFLOW, processInstance.getId()));                     } finally {                         LoggerUtils.removeWorkflowInstanceIdMDC();                     }                 });             } catch (InterruptedException interruptedException) {                 logger.warn("Master schedule bootstrap interrupted, close the loop", interruptedException);                 Thread.currentThread().interrupt();                 break;             } catch (Exception e) {                 logger.error("Master schedule workflow error", e);                 ThreadUtils.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);             }         }     }

1.5 Event Execution Service:

  • Description: Responsible for polling the event queue of the workflow instance. Events such as workflow submission failures or task state changes are handled here.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.runner.EventExecuteService#run
public void run() {         while (!ServerLifeCycleManager.isStopped()) {             try {                 // Handle workflow execution events                 workflowEventHandler();                 // Handle stream task execution events                 streamTaskEventHandler();                 TimeUnit.MILLISECONDS.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS_SHORT);             } ...         }     }

1.6 Fault Tolerance Mechanism:

  • Description: Responsible for Master and Worker fault tolerance.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.service.MasterFailoverService#checkMasterFailover
    public void checkMasterFailover() {         List<String> needFailoverMasterHosts = processService.queryNeedFailoverProcessInstanceHost()                 .stream()                 .filter(host -> localAddress.equals(host) || !registryClient.checkNodeExists(host, NodeType.MASTER))                 .distinct()                 .collect(Collectors.toList());         if (CollectionUtils.isEmpty(needFailoverMasterHosts)) {             return;         }          for (String needFailoverMasterHost : needFailoverMasterHosts) {             failoverMaster(needFailoverMasterHost);         }     }

Conclusion:

The article provides an in-depth look at the Apache DolphinScheduler 3.1.9 Master service startup process, fault tolerance mechanisms, and the overall architecture. Further articles will explore the Worker startup process and interactions between Master and Worker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion in building backup servers

OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion in building backup servers

PANews reported on September 19 that according to The Information: OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion to build backup servers.
Share
PANews2025/09/19 22:11
Share
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.2307-1.23%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011427+9.75%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Share
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17851+0.71%
Boom
BOOM$0.00782-0.11%
Solana
SOL$197.15-1.30%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion in building backup servers

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound