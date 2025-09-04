DIY retirement savers in Australia trim crypto nest eggs by 4%

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:07
Australia's tax office reports self-managed retirement funds have 4% less crypto than last year, but one crypto executive says the number is likely "undercooked."

Crypto holdings reported in Australian Self-Managed Super Funds have dropped by approximately 4% year-on-year despite a crypto market rally, according to the Australian Taxation Office.

The data, which has been adjusted for consistent valuation, shows that in June 2025, SMSF crypto holdings were at 3.02 billion Australian dollars ($1.97 billion), approximately $100 million Australian dollars less than the reported $3.12 billion in June 2024, as per the ATO report published on Wednesday.

The fall came despite Bitcoin (BTC) price increasing approximately 60% over the same period, while the overall Asia-Pacific region bolstered its status as the “global hub of grassroots crypto activity,” according to a recent report from Chainalysis.

