ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Do Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Still Have the Runway to Rally In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: BTC and ETH price are likely to react positively if the Fed cuts interest rates. JP Morgan, State Street maintain that Fed will cut rates, and might cut in December as well. BTC price and ETH price still might mark new ATHs unless there are major geopolitical shocks. Markets around the world loom forward to the Federal Reserve Chair’s October 29th announcement. Chair Jerome Powell will pronounce the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision to cut (or not cut) the Federal Funds Rate (FFR or simply, the Fed rate). Over the years, the crypto market’s performance in the October month of the year became known to be a boon or “Uptober”. However, this time, this was no ‘Uptober,’ at least for many in the crypto market. While some made generational wealth, many lost a lot, some more than just money. Despite the mid-October shock, BTC and ETH might still be primed for a year-end rally. High confidence in a Fed rate cut, historical performance during Uptobers, and technical analysis suggests BTC and ETH could still make it to new all-time-highs (ATHs) by the end of the year. BTC, ETH Price Continue to Power Through 2025 BTC Price recently dropped under the $104,000 mark, sending shockwaves through the market. After all, nearly the entire crypto market mirrors BTC’s movement. However, while the monthly and weekly numbers are bleak, longer-term numbers are impressive. Over the past year, BTC has been up 69%, trading at the $114,000 mark at press time. Over the past month, it showed a 4.5% increase. Around October 6th, BTC pegged its all-time-high (ATH) at aroud $126,000. ETH price was trading near the $4,100 zone, a nearly 65% increase over the last 12 months. Over the past month, it was up over 2.8%. Ethereum clocked its ATH… The post Do Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Still Have the Runway to Rally In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: BTC and ETH price are likely to react positively if the Fed cuts interest rates. JP Morgan, State Street maintain that Fed will cut rates, and might cut in December as well. BTC price and ETH price still might mark new ATHs unless there are major geopolitical shocks. Markets around the world loom forward to the Federal Reserve Chair’s October 29th announcement. Chair Jerome Powell will pronounce the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision to cut (or not cut) the Federal Funds Rate (FFR or simply, the Fed rate). Over the years, the crypto market’s performance in the October month of the year became known to be a boon or “Uptober”. However, this time, this was no ‘Uptober,’ at least for many in the crypto market. While some made generational wealth, many lost a lot, some more than just money. Despite the mid-October shock, BTC and ETH might still be primed for a year-end rally. High confidence in a Fed rate cut, historical performance during Uptobers, and technical analysis suggests BTC and ETH could still make it to new all-time-highs (ATHs) by the end of the year. BTC, ETH Price Continue to Power Through 2025 BTC Price recently dropped under the $104,000 mark, sending shockwaves through the market. After all, nearly the entire crypto market mirrors BTC’s movement. However, while the monthly and weekly numbers are bleak, longer-term numbers are impressive. Over the past year, BTC has been up 69%, trading at the $114,000 mark at press time. Over the past month, it showed a 4.5% increase. Around October 6th, BTC pegged its all-time-high (ATH) at aroud $126,000. ETH price was trading near the $4,100 zone, a nearly 65% increase over the last 12 months. Over the past month, it was up over 2.8%. Ethereum clocked its ATH…

Do Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Still Have the Runway to Rally In 2025?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/28 17:13
Bitcoin
BTC$106 028,36+1,32%
Ethereum
ETH$3 562,83-0,57%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0,09806+1,60%
WELL3
WELL$0,0000566+34,76%
Major
MAJOR$0,1028+0,71%

Key Insights:

  • BTC and ETH price are likely to react positively if the Fed cuts interest rates.
  • JP Morgan, State Street maintain that Fed will cut rates, and might cut in December as well.
  • BTC price and ETH price still might mark new ATHs unless there are major geopolitical shocks.

Markets around the world loom forward to the Federal Reserve Chair’s October 29th announcement. Chair Jerome Powell will pronounce the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision to cut (or not cut) the Federal Funds Rate (FFR or simply, the Fed rate).

Over the years, the crypto market’s performance in the October month of the year became known to be a boon or “Uptober”. However, this time, this was no ‘Uptober,’ at least for many in the crypto market. While some made generational wealth, many lost a lot, some more than just money.

Despite the mid-October shock, BTC and ETH might still be primed for a year-end rally. High confidence in a Fed rate cut, historical performance during Uptobers, and technical analysis suggests BTC and ETH could still make it to new all-time-highs (ATHs) by the end of the year.

BTC, ETH Price Continue to Power Through 2025

BTC Price recently dropped under the $104,000 mark, sending shockwaves through the market. After all, nearly the entire crypto market mirrors BTC’s movement. However, while the monthly and weekly numbers are bleak, longer-term numbers are impressive.

Over the past year, BTC has been up 69%, trading at the $114,000 mark at press time. Over the past month, it showed a 4.5% increase. Around October 6th, BTC pegged its all-time-high (ATH) at aroud $126,000.

ETH price was trading near the $4,100 zone, a nearly 65% increase over the last 12 months. Over the past month, it was up over 2.8%. Ethereum clocked its ATH in August this year, just a few dollars from the elusive $5,000 mark.

These yearly figures are not impressive purely because of the magnitude. Note that these yearly figures are increases from last year’s ‘Uptober,’ which was mostly green, unlike 2025.

Moreover, the market structure is fundamentally different from previous years. Institutional pull is the strongest it has ever been since ETFs were given the green light early last year. Also, regulatory bulwark in the US is changing rapidly.

In just a year of President Trump’s second term, multiple favorable legislations and even pardons have been pronounced. Trump’s announcements related to trade, tariffs, and international affairs may be incendiary, but his actions related to crypto are the complete opposite.

BTC ETF AUM did not drop below the pre-October 10th leve desptie the deleveraging shock | Source: CoinGlass

Historically, both BTC and ETH gave positive returns in the fourth quarter of the last three years. As of now, the fourth quarter is still positive for the two cryptocurrencies. So far into 2025’s Q4, BTC has given 0.63% returns while ETH has displayed a 0.27% uptick.

Source: CoinGlass

Bitcoin gave positive returns in the last seven Octobers, including in 2025; however, this has been the weakest October.

Source: CoinGlass

Experts Highlight BTC and ETH Rally Pathways in 2025

Market commentator and the man behind Into The Cryptoverse, Benjamin Cowen, recently analysed BTC price performance. He noted that Bitcoin was yet to drop below its 50-week moving average. He added that bitcoin managed to crawl back up above its bull-market support band.

The 50-week moving average is significant because it can act like a clear signal for the end or continuation of a trend. According to Cowen, if the price goes under this MA, it’s a strong signal that the prevailing trend has concluded.

In Bitcoin’s case, it is still above its 50-week MA, moreover, Cowen pointed out, BTC just went above its 20-week moving average. Staying above this MA suggests there’s more ‘wiggle room’ for BTC price.

Additionally, Cowen still maintains that if BTC Dominance manages to climb past the 60% magic zone, it will ‘shoot up’ from there.

Building on his chart analysis, BTC could still sail past its October ATH by December 2025. However, the analyst warned that this year, BTC had already dipped significantly below 2024 highs.

Source: Benjamin Cowen on YouTube

Why Ethereum Price Could Rally in 2025

Analyst Ted Pillows recently pointed out that SPX struck an all-time high. This would, he noted, suggest that liquidity was about to flow to risk-on assets. That is, BTC and ETH were about to receive a fund flush.

Pillows also highlighted a whale’s long positions on Monday. The Whale’s BTC position size was over $234 Million, and the ETH position size was over $198 Million. Pillows commented that the whale was expecting more highs.

Source: Ted Pillows on X

Notably, Polymarket data shows at press time, a 51% chance that ETH could hit $5000 in 2025.

Another case for a parabolic rally for ETH price was put out by Crypto Rover. The analyst pointed out a similarity in Ethereum’s present price movement with a 2020 structure. If the similarity is true, ETH is looking at nothing short of a super-charged surge past $10,000.

Source: Crypto Rover on X

While several strong and bold chart readings lay out there, including some of those shared here, Benjamin Cowen’s analysis sticks out. Cowen has noted that a bull run is going to be led by Bitcoin. Therefore, the barometer for a price surge on ETH and other altcoins would be BTC’s performance.

Signals confirming liquidity transfer to Bitcoin could function like simultaneous signals for altcoin surges.

Also, ETH’s monthly performance has been far worse than BTC; this can be seen as a strong signal that an ETH rally will likely follow only a BTC rally.

ETH has had only three green months in 2025 while BTC had only three red months | Source: CoinGlass

JP Morgan Global Research and State Street’s Investment Managers, the corporation’s asset management arm, maintain that the Fed is likely to cut the Fed rate on Wednesday and also in December.

Also, as long as the shutdown continues, the Fed is in the dark. While inflation data was soothing, the Fed will still want labor market data to make better-informed decisions.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/10/28/do-bitcoin-and-ethereum-price-still-have-the-runway-to-rally-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001226+5,14%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00261-3,69%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000772+0,25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,324-1,21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17555-1,91%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00234+13,04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15107+9,43%
MemeCore
M$2,41191+1,26%
Threshold
T$0,01291-0,15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Gamechain Collective Singapore 2025: Building Bridges In Web3 Gaming

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106 028,36
$106 028,36$106 028,36

+0,92%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 562,83
$3 562,83$3 562,83

+1,23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5510
$2,5510$2,5510

+0,86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,98
$166,98$166,98

+0,41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17977
$0,17977$0,17977

+0,30%