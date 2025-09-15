‘Do What I Want To Do’

Venus Williams details the key to her longevity as a tennis star and what he remaining objectives are in her career. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Venus Williams is still going strong at the age of 45.

The tennis legend competed in her 25th US Open recently, becoming the oldest singles player in the tournament. For perspective on Williams’ longevity, she made her first appearance at the US Open in 1997.

For perspective, her opponent at this year’s US Open, 29-year-old Karolina Muchova, was born in 1996.

“I don’t know,” Williams says while laughing when asked what’s the key to her longevity. “Thanks mom, thanks dad. Thank God, good genetics. The ability to just still be in love with the game.I definitely don’t think I’ll be the last. You get so good at something, and honestly you get better over time and understand it more over time to be able to play to when age is only an advantage.”

Williams – along with her sister, Serena Williams – are two of the greatest female tennis stars of all time. They’re certainly the most recognizable when it comes to the mainstream, where they became known names outside of the tennis court.

Both Williams sisters are the highest-earning female tennis stars of all time, with Serena – who is a year younger than Venus – earning more than $94 million while Venus has earned over $42 million during her pro career.

The older Williams sister officially became pro in 1994 and has been a staple of the mainstream tennis scene since making her grand slam debut in 1997 at the age of 17. When asked if she envisioned a three-decade career as a tennis star, Williams says she did not because you’re not thinking that far ahead when you’re young.

“You’re not thinking about the end, because you’re just beginning,” says Williams while smiling. “I hope that young Venus would be proud of me now.”

Venus Williams Talks Abouit 2025 US Open Experience

The 45-year-old tennis great has dealt with injuries in recent years, limiting her appearances on the tour. However, she made a triumphant return after a 16-month layoff in July in Washington, D.C., defeating Peyton Stearns and becoming the oldest woman since 2004 to win a WTA Tour-level singles match.

Williams competed in both singles and doubles play during the US Open, falling to the 11th-seeded Muchova in singles competition. In doubles play with Leylah Fernandez, the duo advanced to the Round of 16 before being eliminated.

The tennis great – she’s won twice at the US Open – was visibly emotional in the post-match press conference while detailing her journey back to the grandest stage after dealing with injuries in recent years.

Williams details what she was feeling in that moment and says it felt good to play again while healthy.

“Honestly, it was great,” says Williams about her US Open experience. “It wasn’t easy because I hadn’t played in so long. Of course, my expectations for myself are so high, what I’d like to achieve. Also not knowing how exactly you’re going to play, because I’ve been playing a lot, and there’s only so much you can do without having played matches. Grateful to be able to be there, able to be healthy enough to play better in what had been a very long time.”

Williams – who admits she still gets “nervous” before tournaments such as the US Open – hasn’t given any indication on when she plans to retire. However, she does make it clear she doesn’t have any clear objectives for the remainder of her career. It’s just a matter of what she “wants to do.”

Considering she’s done it all on the court with Olympic gold medals to top it off, she’s earned that right.

“I don’t have any objectives other than to do what I want to do,” says Williams. “If I want to play, I want to play. If I don’t, that’s pretty much my objective. So that’s what I’ll I do. When I’m there, I would only play if I have that ability to play at a high level and be successful.”

Venus Williams Partners With Dove To Inrease Self Esteem In Young Women

Williams is partnering with Dove – she’s been involved with the personal brand for a few years – in an effort to increase body confidence in women. Nearly one in two girls quit sports during adolescence due to body image concerns.

“I am super excited to partner with them, because it’s something that I’m very passionate about,” says Williams. “Compassion, about young people, and I’m passionate about those kinds of things, and being able to make sure that young girls have positive body image. Also making sure that girls stay in sports and that they’re not pulled out of sports because of a negative body image, and that the people who are giving that time to those girls understand what they’re saying can affect them that way. They’re aware and are able to give them the right message.”

Williams says she wasn’t aware how severe of an issue body image was in young female athletes until she became involved with this campaign.

“The numbers now are are still staggering of how many girls are pulling out of sports,” says Williams. “I’m happy to be able to do this because I can’t imagine my life without sports. Literally, I don’t know, I just don’t want to imagine it. I’m very passionate about creating that language that creates self esteem.”

The tennis great says girls ages 11 through 17 are staying in sports through these evidence-based programs. When the subject of the WNBA’s rise in popularity is brought up, Williams agrees that it’ll help keep young women involved in the game as women’s sports continues to become more prolific.

“Yes, for sure, the more women that we see in sports globally, that young girls can have more opportunities for them to stay in the game,” says Williams. “I think that the rise in organizations will only turn the tide.”