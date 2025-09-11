Doctor Profit Warns of 2026 Market Crash, Reveals Key Bitcoin Price Levels

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 17:05
XRP and Solana Price

The global economy is flashing warning signs, with traders, analysts, and economists pointing to more trouble ahead. 

The calls of a looming recession are growing louder, and the crypto market is showing increased volatility, all while Wall Street braces for Fed rate cuts and further market swings.

Trader Doctor Profit has issued a major warning that the macro economy is in serious danger. Here’s why.

Signs Of Recession

According to the trader, irrespective of whether the recession crash comes in the next few weeks or in Q1–Q2 2026, the Bitcoin target of $90K–$94K remains unchanged.

One of the best indicators to watch, he says, is the yield curve, which compares short-term U.S. bonds with long-term bonds. Normally, long-term bonds pay more, a healthy positive spread. But when short-term bonds pay more, it’s called an inversion, and always signals that trouble is ahead.

The 10Y–2Y curve inverted on July 5, 2022, staying that way for 784 days, the longest in U.S. history. On Aug 27, 2024, the curve flipped back positive. Doctor Profit explains that history shows recessions don’t start during inversion, they come after normalization, as seen in 1990, 2001, 2007, and now in 2024–2025.

The Calm Before the Storm?

This cycle is different because the inversion has lasted much longer than usual. 

At the same time, unemployment is creeping up, job growth figures are being revised downward, and the Fed has already begun cutting rates, similar to the setup before the 2001 crash.

Doctor Profit warns that the period from now until the second quarter of 2026 is a high-risk window for a major recession and market crash. The bond market is also sending warning signals, reminding him of the calm before the storm that played out ahead of the 2001 and 2007 crashes.

Doctor Profit predicts Bitcoin’s next move to $90K–$94K. After reaching $90K, two scenarios are possible:

  • BTC prints $90K and then moves toward $140K before the recession crash or
  • The recessionary crash begins in the coming weeks.

He clarifies that the move toward $90,000 should be viewed as a separate correction and not the start of the recessionary crash itself.

Policy Risks and Inflation Bubbles

Meanwhile, other experts warn that policy mistakes could make economic risks even worse. 

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff criticised Trump’s economic team, arguing that they fail to recognize the difference between real growth and inflation-driven bubbles. 

According to Schiff, this blind spot could push the Fed and policymakers to repeat the mistakes that led to the 2008 financial crisis, weakening America’s industrial foundation once again.

On the other side, Morgan Stanley’s Equity Strategist says that the U.S. has been in a slow, hidden recession since 2022, with different sectors struggling at different times. With the Fed cutting rates, a new bull market is forming, though short-term volatility is expected.

Fed Rate Cuts and Market Outlook

After a weak August jobs report, markets expect the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points, with some hoping for an even bigger move. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut and a 10% chance of a 100-basis-point cut.

While traders hope that rate cuts will boost stocks, some warn that the impact may be limited. The crypto market also often benefits from rate cuts as cheaper borrowing and more liquidity push investors toward riskier assets like Bitcoin.

