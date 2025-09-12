Does Sequel Tap Into Original Film’s Magic?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:11
Threshold
T$0.01642+0.98%
HARRY
HARRY$0.08069+2.52%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.381-1.55%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01596-2.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016298+1.46%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.21461+2.91%

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster.

Bleecker Street

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, Rob Reiner’s This is Spinal Tap sequel starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is new in theaters. How are Rotten Tomatoes critics reacting to the new mockumentary?

Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.

ForbesRob Reiner Talks New Spinal Tap Book ‘A Fine Line Between Stupid And Clever’By Tim Lammers

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Directed by Reiner, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also stars original This is Spinal Tap stars Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer, as well as Questlove, Chris Addison and John Michael Higgins.

ForbesAre ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Grand?By Tim Lammers

As of Friday, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues has a 73% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 49 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus and RT Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings are still pending.

How Are Individual Critics Reacting To ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’?

Michael Ordoña of The Wrap is among the top critics on RT who give Spinal Tap II: The End Continues a “fresh” rating on RT, writing in his review summary, “We’re here to visit with these guys again after 40 years. And for Heavy Duty Rock and Roll. And a kinder, gentler Spinal Tap II: The End Continues delivers enough to satisfy both demands.”

Manohla Dargis of The New York Times also gives the film a “fresh” review on RT, writing, The good news about Spinal Tap II is that everyone involved seems to have understood the assignment, which makes for a genial 83 minutes of soft jokes and jowls.”

ForbesLiam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Gets Paramount+ Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers

Also high on Spinal Tap II is Peter Bradshaw of the UK’s Guardian, who writes in his “fresh” review summary on RT, “There’s lots of good stuff here, some witty reboots and reworkings of gags from the first film … What I didn’t anticipate about this film is how very sad it would make me feel.”

Nick Howell of The London Evening Standard also gives the film a “fresh” review on RT, writing, “This is a fond, chaotic yet subtle tribute to the original movie and, hopefully, a one-off farewell. Cheers fellas, big bottoms up!”

Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press is among the top critics on RT who gives the film a “rotten” review, writing in his review summary, “Spinal Tap II is filled with ghosts. It’s like watching a cover band playing the hits but then realizing it’s actually the original band onstage after all.”

Forbes‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Returning To Theaters For 40th Anniversary RunBy Tim Lammers

Ty Burr of The Washington Post also gives Spinal Tap II: The End Continues a “rotten” review on RT, writing, “The ideas are good; it’s the energy that’s lacking and, to a large degree, the inspiration.”

Jake Cole of Slant Magazine wasn’t impressed with the This is Spinal Tap follow-up, either, writing in his RT review summary, “The careful balance of ‘stupid and clever’ that solidified the legend of the first film is less steady in its much-belated sequel.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is new in theaters on Friday.

ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/12/spinal-tap-ii-the-end-continues-rotten-tomatoes-reviews-does-sequel-tap-into-first-films-magic/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.65+2.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0274+0.92%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16551-13.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Share
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
Union
U$0.01111+10.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:02
Share
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2635+6.14%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02057+3.94%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0553-1.25%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
Share

Trending News

More

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.7)

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum