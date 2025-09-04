DOGE at $0.24, Stellar Slows as BlockDAG’s 2900% ROI Leads

Crypto News

Catch DOGE’s $0.24 bounce and Stellar’s neutral mood, but BlockDAG’s $395M presale, 2900% ROI, and whale rush dominate the race.

What happens when one coin surges while another stalls? Dogecoin (DOGE) has pushed past $0.22 on the back of heavy whale accumulation, while Stellar (XLM) struggles with weak short-term sentiment despite speculation around PayPal integrations. The contrast is sharp, leaving traders guessing about which way the market turns next.

But BlockDAG (BDAG) is charting an entirely different course. Its presale has turned into a full-scale rush, with whales reshaping the leaderboard and smaller buyers racing to secure their share. The project has already raised over $395M, sold 25.7 billion coins, and delivered a staggering 2,900% ROI for early buyers from Batch 1. To cap it off, BlockDAG has introduced a special Batch 30 flat-rate presale price of $0.0013, available only until October 1st, before its confirmed $0.05 launch.

With momentum building daily, millions of miners active on the X1 app, and its Deployment Event in Singapore set to showcase the next growth phase, BlockDAG is moving harder and faster than the rest.

Whale Power Ignites BlockDAG’s $395M Frenzy

BlockDAG’s presale is no longer quiet; it’s a full-on race, and the leaderboard proves it. Two whales recently shook up the standings with massive $4.4M and $4.3M entries, overtaking earlier frontrunners and sparking a rush of smaller buyers eager not to be left behind. What was once billed as a “top trending presale” has now become exactly that, with momentum visible in real time.

The math makes the appeal obvious. BlockDAG launched at $0.001, and early buyers are already sitting on 2,900% gains. Now, with over $395M raised and 25.7B coins sold, the project is offering one last opportunity: a special Batch 30 flat-rate presale price of $0.0013, available until October 1st, ahead of the confirmed $0.05 launch price. This simplified model gives both whales and retail investors equal footing to secure long-term upside.

But this frenzy isn’t just about big buys, it’s about the ripple effect they create. Each leaderboard shake-up accelerates activity, pulling in waves of new participants. Adoption is already evident, with over 3M users mining through the X1 app and more than 19,500 X10 hardware miners sold worldwide.

That’s why BlockDAG isn’t just another presale; it’s the one reshaping the conversation across the market. With its Deployment Event in Singapore set to mark the next growth phase, every pause risks missing the next leap. In 2025, waiting too long could prove costly.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges With Whale Buying Strength

Dogecoin (DOGE) came alive in late August, powered by massive whale buying and strong trade momentum. On August 25 alone, more than 680 million DOGE, worth roughly $161M moved hands in just 24 hours.

The action also boosted the DOGE/BTC pair, bringing fresh hope for more upside. Despite short dips, the mood around DOGE remains firm. Analysts are targeting between $0.30 and $0.40 in the short term, with some bold forecasts calling for $0.265 before the month ends and as high as $0.56 by December if momentum holds.

Trading volumes remain high, whales are still moving funds, and smaller traders continue to follow their lead. While the risk of a dip below $0.20 exists, the rebound shows DOGE’s price still reacts sharply to large buys, giving it the edge for those watching closely.

Stellar (XLM) Struggles With Cautious Sentiment

Stellar (XLM) has been wrestling with a mixed mood after testing $0.40 resistance. Currently around $0.364, the coin has slipped about 5% in one day and nearly 11% over the past month. The sell-off of more than 100M XLM in mid-August added weight, but activity remains high as institutional funds play a major role. Over 100 active funds are tied to Stellar, reflecting confidence in its long-term appeal, even if the short-term picture is not as bright.

Analysts suggest the coin could still break out toward $0.42–$0.48, with high stretch targets near $0.64 if the right catalysts appear. Upcoming Protocol 23 and speculation about PayPal’s PYUSD tie-in add to the interest.

For now, Stellar sits in a delicate position. The short-term pressure is clear, but long-term potential remains strong if support near $0.38 holds and external triggers fall into place. This makes XLM a coin to watch closely as the next weeks unfold.

Final Word

Dogecoin’s rally continues to grab headlines, driven by whale activity and volatile swings between $0.21 and $0.24. Meanwhile, Stellar is trading near $0.36, weighed down by recent sell-offs but still supported by institutional interest and ongoing PayPal integration buzz. Both offer potential upside, but each carries familiar risks tied to sentiment and market cycles.

BlockDAG, however, is telling a very different story. With whales reshaping the leaderboard through multi-million-dollar buys, its presale has become a full-scale race as smaller buyers scramble to secure their share. The project has already raised more than $395M, sold 25.7B coins, and early entrants from Batch 1 at $0.001 are up an astonishing 2,900%. To mark its next phase, BlockDAG has introduced a special Batch 30 flat-rate price of $0.0013, available until October 1st, before its confirmed $0.05 launch.

Momentum is undeniable, adoption is accelerating, and with its upcoming Deployment Event in Singapore, BlockDAG is cementing its role as the dominant presale of 2025. In this market, each day of hesitation risks missing the next big leap.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

