DOGE Leads Gain, BTC Pops to $114K as M2 Setup Opens Catchup Trade

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:42
NEAR
NEAR$2.742+0.58%
Union
U$0.009521+0.11%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10703-3.23%
Solana
SOL$228.61+2.07%
Binance Coin
BNB$902.71+1.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,426.39+1.32%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2555+4.11%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11005-0.56%

Bitcoin BTC$114,532.45 traded around $114,200 in Asian morning hours Thursday, up 2.4% over 24 hours, as majors firmed into a heavy macro week.

Ether (ETH) was up 2.4% to $4,400, XRP XRP$3.0173 rose above $3, BNB Chain’s BNB (BNB)neared $900 and Solana’s SOL (SOL) gained nearly 3%. Dogecoin DOGE$0.2519 outperformed with a 5% daily gain that extended a weeklong move higher to 15.9%.

A valuation trend is catching attention among some traders. CF Benchmarks said in a report earlier this week that suggested bitcoin is trading below its fair value range when mapped against U.S. M2 growth.

The firm noted that the gap between M2 expansion and the BTC price is as wide as at any time since August 2024, which has turned into a strong entry point. Similar divergences in 2016, 2019, and 2021 preceded notable upside.

Over the past decade, BTC has shown a positive correlation with M2, with monetary growth typically leading price by roughly three months. If that historical relationship holds, liquidity tailwinds later in Q4 could favor a push higher.

Tactically, bulls still have levels to reclaim.

“Bitcoin continues to attract buyers on intraday dips, forming a smooth and rather fragile uptrend, with the main battle now around $112K,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, in an email to CoinDesk.

“The real test sits near $115K, just above the 50-day moving average. Staying above it would signal a return to optimism, but for now BTC is lagging stocks at record highs,”Kuptsikevich added.

Options desks report firmer demand for protection ahead of this week’s U.S. inflation data, consistent with neutral-to-bearish positioning in the short term.

Meanwhile, SOL’s bid has tracked a steady rise in TVL to a record $12.2 billion, up 57% since June, while memecoins captured fresh flows. Analysts floating $300 SOL targets tie the call to persistent activity and on-chain liquidity, though follow-through likely depends on broader risk appetite.

The macro calendar can still spoil the party, however, as U.S CPI figures are due later on Thursday. A cooler trajectory would strengthen the case for a near-term Fed cut and a softer dollar, typically supportive for bitcoin and the broader crypto market.

Read more: Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Post Positive Flows as Prices Rebound

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/dogecoin-leads-gain-bitcoin-pops-to-usd114k-as-m2-setup-opens-btc-catchup-trade

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32552+2.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.023627-12.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002438+5.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1.1296+0.39%
Solana
SOL$228.76+2.18%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001326+1.68%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand