DOGE, PEPE, SHIBA INU & MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Meme Coins With 1000x Growth Potential in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:03
Meme coins are back in focus as traders search for the next big opportunity in 2025. Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu remain strong names, but a new project is gaining more attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become the meme coin people are talking about due to its audits, community backing, and fast-growing presale.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin rebounded this week following a weak start. The coin decreased to $0.21, but whales took advantage, taking hold of approximately 680 million DOGE in August. Trade volume skyrocketed towards the end and resulted in the price climbing back up towards the end of the week to around $0.22.

Technical traders are now closely watching — if DOGE can flip $0.22 into support, a move toward $0.23–$0.24 looks possible. The bigger question is whether the recovery will be sustainable since the issue of Qubic being potentially under a 51% attack remains concerning. Whales are currently betting on DOGE to keep the mantle of being the largest meme coin in market size.

Pepe (PEPE)

PEPE remains among the most notable meme tokens. Constructed around nostalgia and internet culture, it had found its niche in the market and still managed to garner interest.

The coin has been falling along with the rest of the market but has managed to stay afloat in regard to liquidity and market cap. It is viewed as a more stable meme coin by many traders. Should meme coin hype re-emerge later in 2025, PEPE will be capable of moving to new heights. This is the reason why many long-term investors are currently hoarding more PEPE.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu has been experiencing pressure, as it dropped by 9% in the last week. It has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, well below its December high of $20 billion. Nevertheless, there are also some indications that a recovery might be near.

Netflows through exchanges were also negative, indicating that investors are shifting out of centralized platforms and holding SHIB in their own wallets. That move reduces the immediate selling risk. At the beginning of 2025, there were 140.7 trillion SHIB on exchanges, but at the time of this writing, the number has dropped to approximately 85.2 trillion.

Shibarium is also picking up again. Daily transactions hit 4.8 million on August 20—the highest since February. Because each transaction burns tokens, increased activity could give SHIB a lift if adoption continues.

MAGACOIN FINANCE—The Best Meme Coin Presale to Watch

MAGACOIN FINANCE is being called the meme coin to watch in 2025. The project has undergone a thorough and comprehensive audit process as part of its efforts to build credibility and transparency. It successfully passed a full smart contract audit by HashEx—a respected blockchain security firm known for vetting DeFi projects. This reaffirmed the security of its code, validated tokenomics, and revealed no undisclosed backdoors.

In addition, MAGACOIN FINANCE has also passed a second audit with CertiK, further demonstrating its dedication to investor security. Having already secured $12.8 million, and just shy of the $13 million capital target, analysts are projecting a future exchange listing and a 60x growth estimate. Such a combination makes people refer to it as the best crypto presale to buy now.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu still hold strong places in the meme coin market. But MAGACOIN FINANCE is building something different with its completed audits, growing community, and strong presale traction. If the market continues heating up in 2025, MAGA could be the meme coin that actually delivers on the hype.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/doge-pepe-shiba-inu-magacoin-finance-named-best-meme-coins-with-1000x-growth-potential-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
