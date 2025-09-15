DOGE Plunges by Double Digits Daily as BTC Price Slides Below $115K: Market Watch

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/15 17:19
Bitcoin
BTC$114,754.81-1.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.15425+4.63%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26319-9.30%

Bitcoin’s Monday began on a positive note, but the bears quickly reemerged and halted the asset’s ascent by pushing it south to under $115,000.

The altcoins have followed suit, with even more painful declines from ETH, XRP, and especially DOGE, which has posted a massive daily drop.

BTC Falls Below $115K

The past several days were going rather well for the primary cryptocurrency. Its gradual recovery began last Tuesday when the asset dropped to $111,000 and the bulls stepped up. Instead of another crash below $110,000, they started to drive BTC north. The culmination during the business week came on Friday, when bitcoin topped $116,000.

It faced an immediate rejection at that level but initiated another leg up on Saturday morning. This time, it climbed to $116,800 but failed once again and spent most of the weekend sideways around $116,000.

As hinted above, Monday started on the right foot, with BTC nearing $117,000 once again. However, the scenario repeated, but this rejection pushed it to below $115,000 for the first time since Friday.

Its market capitalization has dropped below $2.290 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has shot up to 56% as most of them have marked even more significant declines.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

DOGE Leads the Way Down

Dogecoin is among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, after its superb surge during the weekend. The asset is down by almost 10% and now struggles to remain above $0.26. Solana, Cardano, and SUI have dropped by somewhere around 5-6%. LINK and AVAX are down by 5% each.

Ethereum failed at $4,750 during the weekend and is now just inches above $4,500 after a 3% daily decline. XRP has slipped below a key support level following a 3.5% drop. XMR is the only exception from the larger-cap alts, surging by 8% to almost $310.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has lost approximately $80 billion since yesterday and is below $4.090 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post DOGE Plunges by Double Digits Daily as BTC Price Slides Below $115K: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision