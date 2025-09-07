DOGE Price Prediction for September 7

Buyers are controlling the situation on the market on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 1.55% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on the way to the local resistance of $0.2182. If the growth continues, traders may expect a test of the $0.2190 mark soon.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2259.

The volume keeps going down, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough energy for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.2150-$0.22 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.2183 at press time.